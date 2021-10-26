Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - October 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Madison Square Garden on Tuesday to duke it out with the New York Knicks in a battle of playoff contenders.

In their previous game, the 76ers outshot the Oklahoma City Thunder to a score of 115-103 behind Seth Curry’s incredible shooting display of 7-10 from deep. Joel Embiid also carried on with his all-around dominance, finishing with 22 points, 9 rebounds and 6 assists.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks will be trying to bounce back after a hiccup against the Orlando Magic. If not for miscues and sloppy plays in the fourth quarter, Tom Thibodeau's team could have been spotless heading into the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The fixture will be the first game between two traditional Eastern Conference rivals this season.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Doc Rivers’ team could be in for a rough night if Andre Drummond and Joel Embiid are held out. Drummond did not play against the Thunder due to a sprained right ankle and has been declared questionable for the same reason.

Joel Embiid has been complaining of right knee soreness since the Philadelphia 76ers' season opener against the Brooklyn Nets. If the team is cautious with him, he could sit this one out.

Shake Milton and Grant Riller have already been ruled out because of an ankle sprain and left knee injuries, respectively. The 76ers have also assigned Jaden Springer and Aaron Henry to the G-League, so they are not joining the team.

Ben Simmons is on indefinite leave for personal reasons.

Player: Status: Reason: Embiid, Joel Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Knee; Soreness Drummond, Andre Questionable Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain Henry, Aaron Out G-League - Two-Way Milton, Shake Out Injury/Illness - Right Ankle; Sprain Riller, Grant Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; Injury recovery Simmons, Ben Out Personal Reasons Springer, Jaden Out G-League - On Assignment

New York Knicks Injury Report

Nerlens Noel has not seen action yet this season and could still continue to ride the bench with left knee soreness. The New York Knicks have tagged him as questionable.

Luka Samanic, who was claimed off waivers from the San Antonio Spurs, is scheduled to play in the G-League and has been ruled out.

Player: Status: Reason: Noel, Nerlens Out Injury/Illness - Left Knee; sore Samanic, Luka Out G-League - Two-Way

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

If Joel Embiid gets the clearance to play against Julius Randle and the New York Knicks’ athletic frontline, he will start at center.

The rest of the starting five will be occupied by the usual players. Sophomore guard Tyrese Maxey will orchestrate the play, with Seth Curry slotted in at the shooting guard position.

Tobias Harris will play power forward beside Joel Embiid, while Danny Green will provide shooting and defense from the small forward position.

New York Knicks

Julius Randle and the New York Knicks will play host to Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday

The New York Knicks' starting unit is healthy and should be on the floor before the official tip-off.

Kemba Walker will resume point guard duties, with Evan Fournier as the backcourt partner. RJ Barrett, Julius Randle and Mitchell Robinson will be the starting front line.

Julius Randle has been off to a blistering start this season. It'll be interesting to see how the Philadelphia 76ers will contain him without risking Joel Embiid (if he plays) into foul trouble.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

New York Knicks

Point Guard - Kemba Walker | Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier | Small Forward - RJ Barrett | Power Forward - Julius Randle | Center - Mitchell Robinson

