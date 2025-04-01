Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for April 1 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Philadelphia 76ers take the road to face the New York Knicks on Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York. The game pits the 76ers (23-52), who are No. 13 in the Eastern Conference, against the Knicks (47-27), who are third.

Philadelphia, who are out of postseason contention, are on an eight-game losing streak, winning three of its last 20 games. Its last win was on March 16, a 130-125 away win against the Dallas Mavericks. Quentin Grimes recorded 28 points, two rebounds and six assists, while Jalen Hood-Schifino added 19 points, two rebounds and one assist.

Meanwhile, New York is on a two-game winning run, losing once in its last five games. Its previous matchup was Sunday's 110-93 home win against the Portland Trail Blazers. OG Anunoby recorded 28 points, seven rebounds and two assists, while Mikal Bridges added 28 points, two rebounds and seven assists.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Injury Reports

Philadelphia 76ers injury report for April 1

The Sixers have an extensive injury list. Most notable is Joel Embiid, who's ruled out due to left knee injury management.

The 76ers' complete injury report:

Andre Drummond: Out - Left Toe; Sprain

Joel Embiid: Out - Left Knee; Injury Management

Paul George: Out - Left Groin; Injury Recovery

Eric Gordon: Out - Right Wrist; Surgery

Kyle Lowry: Questionable - Right Hip; Injury Management

Tyrese Maxey: Out - Right Finger; Sprain

Jared McCain: Out - Left Knee; Meniscus Surgery

Kelly Oubre Jr.: Out - Right Knee; Sprain

New York Knicks injury report for April 1

The Knicks have a couple of players listed on their injury report. The most notable name is Jalen Brunson, ruled out due to a right ankle sprain.

The Knicks' complete injury report:

Jalen Brunson: Out - Right Ankle; Sprain

Ariel Hukporti: Out - Left Knee; Meniscus Surgery

Miles McBride: Out - Left Groin; Contusion/Strain

Cameron Payne: Out - Right Ankle; Sprain

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks: Expected Lineups and Starting Depth Charts

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart for April 1

The Sixers are projected to go with the following lineup against the Knicks: Jared Butler (point guard), Quentin Grimes (shooting guard), Justin Edwards (small forward), Ricky Council IV (power forward) and Guerschon Yabusele (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Sixers' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Tyrese Maxey Quentin Grimes Kelly Oubre Jr. Ricky Council IV Guerschon Yabusele Jared Butler Lonnie Walker IV Justin Edwards Justin Edwards Adem Bona Jeff Dowtin Jr. Kyle Lowry Ricky Council IV Guerschon Yabusele Alex Reese Kyle Lowry Kelly Oubre Jr. Lonnie Walker IV Alex Reese Andre Drummond Quentin Grimes Jared Butler Quentin Grimes Marcus Bagley Joel Embiid

New York Knicks starting lineup and depth chart for April 1

The Knicks are projected to go with the following starting five against the Sixers: Delon Wright (point guard), Mikal Bridges (shooting guard), Josh Hart (small forward), OG Anunoby (power forward) and Karl-Anthony Towns (center).

Here's a snapshot of the Knicks' depth chart for the 2024-25 season:

Point Guard Shooting Guard Small Forward Power Forward Center Jalen Brunson Mikal Bridges Josh Hart OG Anunoby Karl-Anthony Towns Miles McBride Cameron Payne Landry Shamet Josh Hart Mitchell Robinson Cameron Payne Landry Shamet Mikal Bridges Precious Achiuwa Precious Achiuwa Delon Wright Miles McBride OG Anunoby Mikal Bridges P.J. Tucker Tyler Kolek Pacome Dadiet Pacome Dadiet P.J. Tucker Ariel Hukporti

The matchup is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, broadcast live on MSG and NBC-PH. Streaming is via FuboTV and NBA League Pass.

