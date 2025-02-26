Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Prediction and Betting Tips | Feb. 26, 2025

The Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks matchup is one of nine games scheduled for Wednesday. New York is third in the East with a 37-20 record, while Philly is 12th with a 20-37 record.

The two teams have played each other 475 times in the regular season, with the Sixers holding a 265-210 lead. This will be their third of four games this season, with New York holding a 2-0 lead so far.

They last played on Jan. 15 when the Knicks won 125-119 behind Jalen Brunson’s 38 points. Tyrese Maxey had 33 points for Philly.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks game details and odds

The Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks game is scheduled for 7 p.m. EST on Wednesday, Feb. 26, at Madison Square Garden. The matchup will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. It will also air locally on MSG and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fans can also stream it live on NBA League Pass and FuboTV.

Moneyline: 76ers (+350) vs. Knicks (-450)

Spread: 76ers (+9.5) vs. Knicks (-9.5)

Total (O/U): 76ers -110 (o231) vs. Knicks -110 (u231)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks preview

Things don’t seem to be getting any better for the Sixers as Joel Embiid and the team are consulting doctors to look for alternative options to fix his injured left knee. He has been ruled out for Wednesday’s game as well.

The 76ers are on a league-leading eight-game losing streak and have won just one of their past 10 games. They last played the Chicago Bulls on Monday and suffered a 142-110 loss. Kelly Oubre Jr. and Paul George led the team with 19 points each, while Tyrese Maxey had 13 points.

The Knicks have also digressed a bit after losing two straight games. They are, however, 6-4 over the past 10 games and are 20-10 at home. New York is coming off of a 118-105 loss to the Boston Celtics on Sunday.

The team was led by Karl-Anthony Towns' double-double(24 points and 18 rebounds) and Josh Hart's near triple-double (20 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists). Jalen Brunson also chipped in with 22 points.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks betting props

Tyrese Maxey’s points total is set at 28.5, which is over his season average of 27.1 points. He has crossed that mark just twice in the past five games. However, we feel like this is a safe spot to take a risk and go on the over.

Jalen Brunson’s points total is set at 25.5. The oddsmakers favor him to cross that mark and so do we. Bet on the over.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Knicks to get a big win at home. We expect the same, as New York should cover the spread for a win. The Knicks are not without their own struggles but those have come against teams with a better record than them. They should easily dispatch the struggling Sixers in a game where the team total exceeds 231 points.

