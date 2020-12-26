Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - December 26th, 2020 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Philadelphia 76ers got off to winning start against the Washington Wizards in the 2020-21 NBA regular season, as Joel Embiid helped them to a 113-107 victory with a commanding display. In their second NBA regular season game, they'll take on the New York Knicks, who are off a daunting 121-107 loss to the Indiana Pacers.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Saturday, December 26th, 7:30 PM ET (Sunday, 6 AM IST)

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York City

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers won their first game with impressive displays from both Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Ben Simmons ended the game against the Washington Wizards with nine rebounds, seven assists and 19 points. This complemented a commanding 29-point and 14-rebound return from Joel Embiid, who took charge for large periods of the game.

The Philadelphia 76ers team

The Philadelphia 76ers know they are going to be serious title contenders from the East if they can get their two top stars and All-star contenders Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to play together. They will be looking to build on their first-day victory and get off to a good start in their quest for the playoffs.

Key player: Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid showed exactly what he can do on his return to NBA regular season action against the Washington Wizards. The Philadelphia 76ers have added some much-needed shooters and support around their two All-Stars in the form of Seth Curry, Dwight Howard and Danny Green, and will be looking to make a serious run for the title this time around.

Take a bow, Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons! 👏 pic.twitter.com/EE3MqX4S7N — Sixers Nation (@SixersNationCP) December 24, 2020

Of course, whether Simmons and Embiid can play together is still to be seen, even if the two seem to be as committed to the cause as they can be. Regardless, Joel Embiid will be looking to build on a good start to the season.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

Ben Simmons, Danny Green, Tobias Harris, Mike Scott, Joel Embiid

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks are coming off a disappointing opening night loss to the Indiana Pacers, as 26 points from RJ Barrett and 22 from Alec Burks did not prove enough against the Pacers, who had three scorers with more than 20 points. The New York Knicks went into their first game with players including Dennis Smith Jr. and Austin Rivers unavailable.

RJ Barrett in action for the New York Knicks

Dennis Smith Jr. will provide considerable boost to the New York Knicks if he resolves his locker room issues, while Austin Rivers is still uncommitted to a return date. The New York Knicks have a young core and will be hoping to get past their first outing and register a win against a Philadelphia 76ers squad that is expected to be title contenders.

Key player: RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett showed signs of vast improvement over the course of the 2019-20 NBA season. In his sophomore year, RJ Barrett is expected to be a candidate for the NBA's most improved player award, and will be looking to help his team to its first win in what could prove to be a playoff run.

RJ Barrett Highlights to the theme of Old School NBA on NBC bc it was necessary cc: @KnicksFanTv pic.twitter.com/S2OATI0dKS — Tommy Dee (@ThomasCDee) May 27, 2020

RJ Barrett has emerged as a consistent scorer and has become the New York Knicks’ main ball handler on a young roster that is expected to have an outside chance of making the playoffs. The New York Knicks know that much of their season depends upon the individual brilliance of Barrett.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Elfrid Payton, Reggie Bullock, RJ Barrett, Julius Randle, Nerlens Noel

76ers vs Knicks Match Prediction

Given that the Philadelphia 76ers are genuine title contenders from the Eastern Conference, they will be the favorites to register their second win of the NBA regular season in their matchup against the New York Knicks. The Philadelphia 76ers have a full, injury-free roster to choose from and possess enough shooting threats and support from the bench to hold off a young New York Knicks sqaud led by Julius Randle and RJ Barrett.

Where to watch 76ers vs Knicks?

Local telecast of the game will be available on NBC Sports Philadelphia. You can also live stream the same via the NBA League Pass.