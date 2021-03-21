Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Prediction & Match Preview - March 21st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Two age-old Eastern Conference rivals will lock horns for the third time in the 2020-21 NBA season as the Philadelphia 76ers face off against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden on Sunday.

Both sides were short-handed in their previous outing and will be hoping to welcome key players back into the fold for this fixture. The Philadelphia 76ers were able to retain their pole position in the East as they bested the Sacramento Kings without Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, and Seth Curry in the lineup.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks climbed back to .500 on the season with their one-point win against the Magic on Thursday. More impressively, they achieved this feat with their top four point guards out of the rotation.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs. New York Knicks Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Sunday, March 21st, 2021 8:00 PM ET. (Monday 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

Despite all the challenges facing the team, the Philadelphia 76ers have been able to stay afloat. Doc Rivers' side will enter this matchup as the winners of seven of their past eight games. As things stand now, the Philadelphia 76ers sit atop the Eastern Conference table with a 29-13 record, just one game ahead of the Brooklyn Nets.

In the win against the Kings, the Philadelphia 76ers saw as many as five players score in double digits. Shake Milton dazzled with a 28-point outing, while Tobias Harris dropped a near triple-double with 29 points, eleven boards, and eight assists in only 30 minutes from the floor.

Joel Embiid was out for his fourth straight game due to a left knee bruise and will remain on the sidelines for this contest as well. Ben Simmons and Seth Curry are being monitored on a day-to-day basis with their participation against the New York Knicks remaining a game-time decision for the coaching staff.

Key Player - Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris #12 of the Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris has expanded his role in the team in Embiid's absence. He has become the number one scoring option for the Philadelphia 76ers and is averaging an impressive 26 points in the last three games.

Tobias' stellar performance this campaign bodes well for the Philadelphia 76ers title aspirations later in the year. In 37 games this season, Harris has averaged 20.7 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 3.6 assists on an efficient 51.6% shooting from the floor, and a respectable 41.4% shooting accuracy from beyond the arc.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G Shake Milton, G Furkan Korkmaz, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Tony Bradley

New York Knicks Preview

The New York Knicks have proven their mettle as a serious playoff threat this season. Tom Thibodeau's side ended their two-game skid on Thursday thanks to Reggie Bullock's timely steal in the final moments of the game, allowing the New York Knicks to hold on for a 94-93 victory over the Orlando Magic.

Julius Randle showed off his all-around playmaking abilities as he registered another triple-double performance. In an extended 40 minutes from the floor, Randle tallied 18 points, a whopping 17 assists, and 10 rebounds en route to their 21st win of the season.

With the win, the New York Knicks climbed back to 6th place in the East with a 21-21 record, one game behind the resurgent Atlanta Hawks (5th). However, the team will face Philly with a long list of players out of the lineup. Derrick Rose and Austin Rivers remain unavailable while Immanuel Quickley and Elfrid Payton are listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's contest.

Key Player - Julius Randle

Julius Randle #30 of the New York Knicks

Julius Randle is playing with a purpose this season. He has brought the New York Knicks back to relevance in the East and could help his side end the playoff drought this campaign.

Advertisement

Randle, a first-time All-Star, is having a career year with the New York Knicks. He is arguably the most durable player in the league, playing 42 games thus far into the season. He is shooting the ball efficiently with a 47.5% shooting display while posting 22.9 points per game. Randle has also found his groove from this distance, clocking 40.8% shooting accuracy from beyond the arc.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

G RJ Barrett, G Frank Ntilikina, F Alec Burks, F Julius Randle, C Nerlens Noel

76ers vs Knicks Match Prediction

Heading into this matchup, the Philadelphia 76ers have a 2-0 season series lead over the New York Knicks. Doc Rivers' men have fared well in Embiid's absence and will fancy their chances of a sweep against their counterparts on Sunday. The key to their success in this game lies firmly in the hands of Tobias Harris, who has been putting on a show with awe-inspiring performances in their recent stretch.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks will once again look to their star power forward, Julius Randle to guide them to victory in this matchup. The winner of the duel between Randle and Harris could determine the outcome of this tie. The New York Knicks are the favorites to come out on top at home.

