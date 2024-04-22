Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Prediction & Preview - April 22, 2024 | Game 2, 2024 NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks matchup is one of three 2024 NBA Playoffs games scheduled for Monday. This will be the second game of their best-of-seven series, with New York winning the first game 111-104 on Saturday.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Game 2 preview, including predictions, starting lineups and betting tips for Apr. 22.

The Sixers hold a 264-208 all-time advantage in the regular season and 22-13 advantage in the playoffs. The Knicks won Game 1 behind Jalen Brunson’s 22 points, seven assists and seven rebounds. Tyrese Maxey led Philly with 33 points.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

Game 2 of the Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks Eastern Conference first-round series is scheduled for Monday, Apr. 22, at Madison Square Garden. The game begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT and will be televised nationally on TNT. It will also be broadcast locally on MSG and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: 76ers (+165) vs. Knicks (-200)

Spread: 76ers (+5) vs. Knicks (-5)

Total (O/U): 76ers -110 (o208) vs. Knicks -110 (u208)

Editor's note: The odds could change close to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks preview

The 76ers led Game 1 heading into the final quarter. New York, however, outscored Philly 32-22 in the final quarter to get the win. What kept the Knicks close throughout the game was their bench scoring. New York’s bench scored 42 points, while the Sixers bench had just seven points.

If Philly is to win one on the road in the first two games, it needs to better utilize Buddy Hield off of the bench. If Hield can find his shooting form, the series could be tied 1-1 before it heads to Philadelphia.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks starting lineups, subs and rotations

The 76ers will be without Robert Covington (knee) and De’Anthony Melton (back) on Monday. Joel Embiid is questionable with left knee injury recovery. However, given the importance of the game, he should definitely play. Philly coach Nick Nurse should start:

PG: Kyle Lowry SG: Tyrese Maxey SF: Kelly Oubre Jr. PF: Tobias Harris C: Joel Embiid

Philadelphia’s key substitutes should be Nicolas Batum, Buddy Hield and Paul Reed.

The Knicks will be without Julius Randle (right shoulder) for the rest of the season. New York coach Tom Thibodeau should start:

PG: Jalen Brunson SG: Donte DiVincenzo SF: Josh Hart PF: OG Anunoby C: Isaiah Hartenstein

The Knicks’ key substitutes should be Mitchell Robinson, Miles McBride and Bojan Bogdanovic.

Editor’s note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks betting tips

Joel Embiid has an over/under of 28.5 points. Expect Embiid to be more dominant than Game 1 and score more than 28.5 points as he aims for a crucial road win.

Jalen Brunson has an over/under of 30.5 points. While he should be great as usual, he might just fall short of 30.5 points as he will be Philly’s primary defensive assignment.

Philadelphia 76ers vs New York Knicks prediction

The oddsmakers favor the Knicks to win Game 2 at home. However, we predict a Philadelphia win. No road team has won yet in the eight first-round games, but the 76ers should be able to break that trend on Monday. It should be a fairly high-scoring game with the team total being over 208 points.

