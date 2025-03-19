Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 19 | 2024-25 NBA Season

Two short-handed teams will meet on Wednesday night as the injury-plagued Philadelphia 76ers visit the Western Conference-leading OKC Thunder, who will also be missing their key stars. This will be their second and final matchup of the season, with OKC having claimed the first meeting 118-102.

The 76ers head into this game after two nail-biters — pulling out a win against a similarly depleted Dallas Mavericks team before falling in a tight overtime loss to the Houston Rockets. The Thunder, meanwhile, come into this contest riding a three-game winning streak.

Here’s a breakdown of the expected lineups and injury updates ahead of Wednesday’s Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder matchup.

Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder injury reports

Both squads have lengthy injury lists, according to the 3:30 a.m. ET injury update.

The 76ers will be without their big three of Joel Embiid (left knee injury management), Paul George (left groin recovery) and Tyrese Maxey (lower back and finger sprains).

They’ll also be missing Adem Bona (left ankle sprain), Andre Drummond (left toe sprain), Eric Gordon (right wrist surgery), Kyle Lowry (right hip management), Jared McCain (left knee meniscus surgery) and Lonnie Walker IV (concussion). Kelly Oubre Jr. (right knee sprain) is listed as doubtful, while Guerschon Yabusele (right knee soreness) is questionable.

The Thunder will be without starters Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (rest), Jalen Williams (right hip strain) and Luguentz Dort (right hip soreness). Additionally, Ousmane Dieng (left calf strain), Ajay Mitchell (right toe surgery) and Nikola Topic (left knee surgery) are out.

Isaiah Hartenstein (lower back spasms) and Cason Wallace (right shoulder strain) are both questionable. Alex Ducas (G League two-way) is probable to play.

Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup and depth chart

Expect the 76ers to start Jared Butler, Quentin Grimes, Justin Edwards, Ricky Council IV and Oshae Brissett. Below is the 76ers’ depth chart.

Starter 2nd PG Jared Butler Jeff Dowtin Jr. SG Quentin Grimes Jalen Hood-Schifino SF Justin Edwards PF Ricky Council IV C Oshae Brissett Alex Reese

OKC Thunder starting lineup and depth chart

Expect the Thunder to start Aaron Wiggins, Isaiah Joe, Jaylin Williams and Chet Holmgre. If Cason Wallace and Isaiah Hartenstein will be ruled available, expect them to start over Isaiah Joe and Jaylin Williams, respectively. Below is the Thunder’s depth chart.

Starter 2nd PG Aaron Wiggins Adam Flagler SG Isaiah Joe Alex Caruso SF Kenrich Williams PF Chet Holmgren Dillon Jones C Jaylin Williams Branden Carlson

How to watch Philadelphia 76ers vs OKC Thunder

Tip-off is set for 8 p.m. ET at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City. Fans can catch the game live on FDSOK and NBCS-PH, or stream it on Fubo and NBA League Pass.

