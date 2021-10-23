Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder Prediction & Match Preview - October 24th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the OKC Thunder on Monday, with both NBA teams looking to shake off their recent losses. The 76ers lost to the Brooklyn Nets after a humungous triple-double from Kevin Durant. James Harden and LeMarcus Aldridge, both scorers, scored more than 20 points in the absence of Kyrie Irving.

The OKC Thunder, on the other hand, were handed their second straight loss by the Houston Rockets as they continued their slow start to the season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander top-scored with 13 points as the team shot an overall 37.4% from the field.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Oklahoma City Thunder | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, October 24th; 7:00 PM ET (Monday, October 16th; 4:30 AM IST).

Venue: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, OK

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers lost their last game and have a lot of uncertainty regarding Ben Simmons’ future affecting the team. Doc Rivers recently claimed that he still wants to see Simmons play for the team, while Joel Embiid expressed frustration regarding Simmons’ situation as well.

Seth Curry and Tobias Harris both finished the match with exactly 23 points, while Embiid also put up 19 points and eight rebounds. The 76ers shot better than the Nets overall but gave away too many fouls. They shot at 38.9% from the three-point zone, which was largely due to Seth Curry’s exploits.

Key Player – Joel Embiid

Embiid still looks some way away from his best and can be expected to blow up in the coming matches. He had 22 points against the New Orleans Pelicans in the first game and followed it up with a quiet performance against the Nets. Embiid was one of the frontrunners for the NBA MVP award last season and would arguably have won it if not for the injury trouble. Regardless, Embiid will look at the OKC Thunder as an opportunity to produce a big performance.

Philadelphia 76ers v New Orleans Pelicans

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - Tyrese Maxey; G - Seth Curry; F - Danny Green; F - Tobias Harris; C - Joel Embiid.

OKC Thunder Preview

The OKC Thunder are, until now, winless. They suffered a heavy defeat against the Utah Jazz. They saw the likes of Christian Wood and Jae’Sean Tate produce commanding double-doubles for the Rockets in their last game. The OKC Thunder will be looking at the likes of Josh Giddey and Jalen Green, the second overall pick of the 2021 NBA draft, with both players currently looking unsettled in the NBA.

Shai-Gilgeous Alexander has also not gotten going until now with their overall shooting especially coming under scrutiny so far. The Thunder have a young squad filled with potential superstars and look unsettled due to new personnel as of now.

Key Player – Shai-Gilgeous Alexander

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander was by far the OKC Thunder’s best player last season. He averaged more than 20 points per game for the first time in his career and also had 5.9 assists and 4.7 rebounds. This year so far, Alexander has not been at his best with respect to his three-point shooting and has gone at a mere 60% from the free-throw line in the two games so far. The OKC Thunder should look a far better team once Shai-Gilgeous Alexander gets into his groove for the season.

Oklahoma City Thunder v Utah Jazz

Oklahoma City Thunder Predicted Lineup

G - Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; G - Josh Giddey; F - Lugentz Dort; F - Darius Bazley; C - Derrick Favors.

76ers vs OKC Thunder Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are the clear favorites to win this match. They have the better team on paper and are taking on an OKC Thunder side that is still looking for its first win. Seth Curry, Tobias Harris and Embiid have all started the season strongly and will be looking for an easy victory.

Where to Watch 76ers vs OKC Thunder

Live coverage will be available on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The game will also be aired live on the NBA League Pass.

