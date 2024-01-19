Philadelphia 76ers vs Orlando Magic: Prediction and betting tips | Jan. 19, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic matchup is one of the seven NBA games scheduled for Friday. There was an eighth contest, but the Dallas Mavericks vs. Golden State Warriors game was postponed. This will be the second matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on Dec. 27, a game that Philadelphia won 112-92.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 19.

The Magic hold a 80-50 all-time advantage against the 76ers. Philly won the most recent matchup behind Tyrese Maxey’s 23 points, six rebounds, two assists and one block. Franz Wagner top-scored for the Magic with 24 points.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic game is scheduled for Friday, Jan. 19, at Kia Center. The game begins at 7 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports Florida and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: 76ers (-205) vs Magic (+170)

Spread: 76ers (-5) vs Magic (+5)

Total (O/U): 76ers -110 (o222.5) vs Magic -110 (u222.5)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic preview

The 76ers are coming off a pivotal 126-121 win at home against the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday. Joel Embiid dropped 41 points, 10 assists and seven rebounds in the win against his MVP rival Nikola Jokic. The win saw Philly improve its record to 26-13, third in the East. The 76ers are on a three-game win streak and are primed to make it four Friday.

After a great start to the season, the Magic continue to drop in the East standing. They are currently eighth with a 22-19 record. Orlando lost seven of its past 10 games and will look to get a much-needed win at home. The Magic’s most recent loss came against the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. Paolo Banchero had 26 points, four assists and four rebounds in the 106-104 loss.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic starting lineups

As per ESPN, the 76ers have five players on their injury report. Mo Bamba (knee), Robert Covington (knee) and De’Anthony Melton (back) are out. Kenneth Lofton Jr. will be out as well after being assigned to the G League. Jaden Springer is questionable with an ankle injury. Philly coach Nick Nurse should start Maxey, Kelly Oubre Jr., Tobias Harris, Nicolas Batum and Embiid.

The Magic will be without Franz Wagner (ankle, out) and Gary Harris (calf, out) on Friday. Orlando coach Jamahl Mosley should start Jalen Suggs, Cole Anthony, Joe Ingles, Banchero and Goga Bitadze.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic betting tips

Joel Embiid has an over/under of 33.5 points for the game, which is lower than his season average of 35.1 points. He scored 41 points twice in the past two games. The law of averages should catch up for the reigning MVP against a strong Orlando defense. Embiid should end the night with under 33.5 points.

Paolo Banchero has an over/under of 26.5 points for the game. It is lower than his 22.9 season average. Banchero is unlikely to score over 26.5 points Friday.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Orlando Magic prediction

The 76ers are favored on the road. This is mainly because of Orlando missing two of its starters. Also, with Embiid being on an offensive tear, the Magic might face difficulties in containing the big man. Even if Orlando is somehow able to neutralize Embiid’s threat, there’s still Tyrese Maxey to carry the offensive reins for Philly.

The 76ers should cover the spread for a win. The game should be a defensive showdown, thus resulting in the team total being under 222.5 points.

