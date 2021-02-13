Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns will be welcoming the Philadelphia 76ers to the Phoenix Suns Arena today, with the intention of winning their 5th game in a row. The Suns' scorching hot form has seen them post a healthy 15-9 record, while the Philadelphia 76ers continue to dominate the East with an 18-8 record.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Injury Updates

Philadelphia 76ers

After a lengthy spell of struggling with injuries and Covid-19, the Philadelphia 76ers lately have been able to field their strongest starting 5. The only notable absentees for the 76ers against the Phoenix Suns will be guard Shake Milton and veteran forward Mike Scott. Milton will miss the game due to an ankle injury, while Scott continues to be unavailable due to a knee problem.

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns haven't ruled anyone out for today, but have 3 players listed as questionable. Abdel Nader might miss the game due to an ankle issue, while power forward Dario Saric is questionable to play because of a left ankle sprain. Cameron Payne returned to full practice on Friday and we might see him in action today despite the questionable tag.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will roll out the trusted backcourt duo of Seth Curry and Ben Simmons, with youngsters Tyrese Maxey and Matisse Thybulle backing them up. Shake Milton has been a reliable option for the 76ers from the bench, but since he is unavailable, the aforementioned young duo will have to step up in his absence.

The frontcourt will comprise Tobias Harris and Danny Green, with Joel Embiid taking his usual spot at the 5. Dwight Howard has been an able backup for Embiid, averaging 5.8 points and 7.7 rebounds in limited minutes.

Phoenix Suns

Head coach Monty Williams will start the game with the star duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker in guard positions, with Mikal Bridges playing as the 3. Deputizing for Bridges will be Cam Johnson, who has been an integral part of the rotation, averaging 11 points and grabbing 3.8 rebounds per game.

Frank Kaminsky will start at power forward, with Deandre Ayton starting at center. Crowder will come off the bench to share minutes with Kaminsky, who has averaged a healthy 10 points per game along with a steal.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

G Ben Simmons, G Seth Curry, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid.

Phoenix Suns

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Frank Kaminsky, C Deandre Ayton.

