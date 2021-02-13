Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - February 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets will travel west to take on the Golden State Warriors at the Chase Center in a blockbuster top-of-the-table 2020-21 NBA clash.

The Brooklyn Nets are 15-12 record on the season, while the Warriors have a 15-12 record in a stacked Western Conference.

Match Details

Fixture: Brooklyn Nets vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, February 13th, 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, February 14th, 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco.

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Brooklyn Nets have been integral to consistency on and off the court this season

Following a 3-game losing streak, the Brooklyn Nets bounced back against the Indiana Pacers with a thumping win. Kyrie Irving starred in the victory, scoring 35 points and dishing out eight assists.

Despite having one of the best rosters in the league, the Brooklyn Nets have been quite underwhelming this season.

Their 6-game West Coast trip, which starts with this encounter against the Golden State Warriors, is against some quality opponents. Steve Nash's men will have to tighten up their defense if they want to head back to New York on a positive note.

Key Player - Kyrie Irving

Brooklyn Nets vs Washington Wizards

Despite the Brooklyn Nets' inconsistent performances, Kyrie Irving has continued to perform at an elite level. The former Boston Celtics man has averaged 27.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 5.9 rebounds, while also holding his own at the defensive end.

If the Brooklyn Nets are to grab a win against fellow title contenders, the Holden State Warriors, Irving could just be the man to marshall the troops.

Brooklyn Nets Predicted Lineup

G- Kyrie Irving, G- James Harden, F- Kevin Durant, F- Joe Harris, C- DeAndre Jordan.

Golden State Warriors Preview

Back & forth battle resulted in a Dubs' dub 💪



Back & forth battle resulted in a Dubs' dub

The Golden State Warriors have looked quite good in their last two outings, winning both games by comfortable margins. They have been one of the most potent offenses in the league, averaging 113.8 points per game.

In the absence of Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins has stepped into the role of a second star really well, averaging 17 points and four rebounds on 38% shooting from behind the arc. Meanwhile, rookie center James Wiseman is also performing well, scoring 12 points and grabbing six rebounds per game.

With the Golden State Warriors looking to make the postseason, a win against a strong Brooklyn Nets side could certainly help in that regard.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Boston Celtics vs Golden State Warriors

Stephen Curry has returned to the league in MVP-level form after missing the 2019/20 NBA season due to a wrist injury.

He has put up unbelievable numbers this season, averaging a stellar 30 points and six assists on an outrageous 43.5% shooting from the 3-point line. He has obliterated defenses since day 1 of the campaign, and has arguably been the best point guard in the league so far.

With Curry matching up against another superstar guard, Kyrie Irving. it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this enthralling duel.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G- Stephen Curry, G - Kelly Oubre Jr., F- Andrew Wiggins, F- Juan Toscano- Anderson, C- Draymond Green.

Nets vs Warriors Match Prediction

Steve Nash confirmed that the Brooklyn Nets would welcome Kevin Durant back, which means he will likely field his strongest starting 5.

The Golden State Warriors simply don't have the defensive prowess to match the Nets' offensive firepower. Barring a Steph Curry masterclass, the Nets are expected to win this game pretty comfortably.

Where to watch Nets vs Warriors

The Brooklyn Nets-Golden State Warriors match will be televised nationally on the ABC network. Local coverage will be available on AT&T Now and NBC Sports Bay Area. The game will also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.

