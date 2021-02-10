Making an argument for and against the LA Lakers trading Kyle Kuzma ahead of the NBA trade deadline

Since making his debut for the LA Lakers, Kyle Kuzma has always been the subject of NBA trade rumors.

The young forward has shown great improvement in the last season and a half, getting active at the defensive end and becoming an integral part of the team's core.

However, the LA Lakers have more pressing needs; so in this article, we will make a case for and against the reigning champions trading Kyle Kuzma.

NBA Trade Rumors: Why the LA Lakers should keep hold of Kyle Kuzma

The LA Lakers are one of the most popular franchises in the league, which makes most of their players the subject of NBA trade rumors; Kyle Kuzma being no different.

On that note, let us have a look at a few reasons why the LA Lakers should look to keep Kyle Kuzma.

#1 His improvement at the defensive end

Since his arrival in the league, Kyle Kuzma has been marked out for his poor defense. He has got a fair bit of criticism for being a weak defender; despite having the necessary size and wingspan, Kyle Kuzma is unable to rebound the ball and make defensive stops. However, the LA Lakers have seen a changed Kyle Kuzma since the Orlando Bubble.

Opponents shot only 43.5% from the field while being defended by Kyle Kuzma last campaign, which resulted in the LA Lakers' title win.

He has carried that form into the 2020/21 campaign as well, morphing into a defensive-minded role player. Kuzma is averaging about one block per 36 minutes, an area of his game where he is putting up career-high numbers.

The LA Lakers are a gritty, defensive-minded team, and Kyle Kuzma has played an integral role in ensuring that.

Kyle Kuzma becoming a rebounding rim protector was not something I saw coming. — Colb (@___Colb___) February 9, 2021

#2 His reasonable salary

Despite being one of the most sought-after and marketable young stars in the league, Kyle Kuzma signed a reasonable-looking 3-year $39 million extension with the LA Lakers. The extension will kick in next season and will ensure that the LA Lakers are able to do more with their cap space.

So, letting a young star, who is on an affordable contract, go wouldn't be a wise decision by Rob Pelinka and co.

The NBA is notorious for handing out absurd contracts, and it's safe to say the LA Lakers lucked out in keeping a player of Kyle Kuzma's ability on a frugal deal. Kyle Kuzma's production has outmatched his contract so far, and the LA Lakers will be better off keeping him on their roster.

Frank Vogel on @kylekuzma: "Kuz is going out and killing it. He’s been a star in his role, him playing as hard as he does on both ends of the floor. Guys don’t always have that ability to play hard like that naturally. You don’t have to pull it out of Kuz." — Mike Trudell (@LakersReporter) February 5, 2021

Should the LA Lakers move Kyle Kuzma before the deadline?

On the other hand, there are a few reasons that might tempt the LA Lakers to move Kyle Kuzma ahead of the NBA trade deadline:

#1 Need to trade for a center

The LA Lakers moved last year's bigs JaVale McGee and Dwight Howard to get popular names like Marc Gasol and Montrezl Harrell this season.

Harrell has done just fine this season, but Gasol looks like a player who is on the decline. He is 36 years old and is just not able to hold his own at either end. Harrell is a good offensive player, but has drawn criticism for being found defensively in the playoffs.

The LA Lakers desperately need to add a quality center, and one way to do that would be by making an NBA trade for Kyle Kuzma. The front office could call up teams and enquire about star centers, giving up Kyle Kuzma in the process.

#2 Kyle Kuzma's value is the highest it has ever been

As mentioned earlier, Kyle Kuzma is playing the best basketball of his career, mainly due to his improvement at the defensive end.

He is also shooting a decent 37% from behind the arc, while averaging ten points and grabbing six rebounds per game off the bench.

Kyle Kuzma has performed well in limited minutes, so the Lakers could get good value if they decide to move him before the NBA trade deadline.