NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors willing to part ways with fan favorite Kyle Lowry

Ahead of next month's trade deadline, NBA Trade Rumors have started to heat up in recent weeks. The Toronto Raptors are the latest team in the news as they have struggled in the first couple of months of the season. The Raptors front office reportedly believes that moving some pieces might help the 2019 NBA Champions get their season back on track.

NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors looking to move Kyle Lowry

Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors

According to Bleacher Report, the Toronto Raptors are considering parting ways with veteran point guard Kyle Lowry. As per a BR source:

"There is a portion of Raptors personnel, league sources said, that believes the franchise should bid its beloved All-Star farewell and begin Toronto's next chapter in earnest."

The Toronto Raptors have been underwhelming this season, which is reflected in their 10-13 record. They are at the 9th spot in the Eastern Conference, and could struggle to secure homecourt in the postseason.

Sacramento Kings v Toronto Raptors

Kyle Lowry has not been at his usual best in the 2020-21 NBA season, and with his contract winding down, it was only a matter of time before NBA Trade Rumors began linking him with a move away from the Toronto Raptors.

The 34-year-old is averaging 17 points and 6 assists per game, albeit on inefficient 42.2% shooting from the field.

Also Read: NBA Reddit Stream: OKC Thunder vs LA Lakers live-stream for February 8th

Advertisement

Kyle Lowry = #NBAAllStar



⭐️ 1 RT = 1 Vote ⭐️ pic.twitter.com/R3fVdXQ6nu — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) February 6, 2021

Lowry has been forced to take a reduced role due to Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet being given the keys to the Toronto Raptors' offense.

He was a key part of the 2019 title-winning team, contributing with his playmaking and gritty plays on defense but it appears like Lowry's time with the team may be coming to an end.

The Toronto Raptors management is known to be ruthless when dealing with fan favorites, as was the case with shooting guard DeMar DeRozan in 2018. The former Raptors All-Star was traded to the San Antonio Spurs in exchange for Kawhi Leonard and Danny Green.

The Toronto Raptors could trade Kyle Lowry, per Bleacher Report



"There is a portion of Raptors personnel, league sources said, that believes the franchise should bid its beloved All-Star farewell and begin Toronto's next chapter in earnest." pic.twitter.com/FkgdTLYb9b — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 8, 2021

Advertisement

After initially drawing flak from fans, the Toronto Raptors were later lauded for the NBA trade as it resulted in their maiden title win.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: 3 teams that would benefit the most from adding Victor Oladipo to their roster