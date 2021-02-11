NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors joins Brooklyn Nets as a probable destination for Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond is a player who has been a constant subject of NBA trade rumors due to his rebounding ability. He is one of the best at it in the league as he dominates the glass on both ends of the floor. The Cleveland Cavaliers man has been made dispensable by his team and is expected to generate a lot of interest ahead of the NBA trade deadline.

NBA Trade Rumors: Toronto Raptors express interest in Andre Drummond

According to The Ringers' Kevin O'Connor, the Toronto Raptors have expressed a strong desire to make a move for Andre Drummond. Recent NBA trade rumors indicate that the Cleveland Cavaliers are looking to ship their front court players and would be ready to accept offers for the former Detroit Pistons star.

Drummond has had a solid season so far, averaging 18.5 points and 14 rebounds per game. He is an expert at cleaning the glass, and has led the NBA in rebounds for 4 seasons.

The Toronto Raptors are in desperate need of a center following the exits of Marc Gasol and Serge Ibaka in the off-season. The duo joined championship contending L.A. teams, leaving the Raptors with an undermanned front court.

Another team that has been linked with Andre Drummond in recent times is the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets have multiple roster spots open after the James Harden NBA trade, and can really use an efficient rebounder like Drummond.

However, they won't be able to make a trade for him due to their tight cap space situation. The only way Andre Drummond can join Steve Nash's team is by negotiating a buyout with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Drummond has never played better, and even with his offensive limitations, his rebounding and paint protection would strengthen a contender's frontcourt. The Toronto Raptors have been an underwhelming unit this season, stuck in 8th spot in the Eastern Conference with an 11-13 record.

The Raptors have a talented coach and roster, which will improve significantly with the addition of a player of Andre Drummond's ilk.

