Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction: 3 key matchups to look out for | NBA Season 2020-21 

The in-form Phoenix Suns will host the East-leading Philadelphia 76ers in an exciting 2020-21 NBA season matchup at Phoenix Suns Arena this Saturday.

Both sides have registered seven wins in their last ten outings. While the Phoenix Suns have had to make a comeback from a poor start to the season, the Philadelphia 76ers have consistently performed well so far.

This fixture will be something both sides will be eager to head into, as it will give them an opportunity to test themselves against playoff caliber opponents. From the fans' perspective, having all the starters from both sides available is a bonus.

While the 76ers have been one of the best defensive units this season, the Suns boast one of the best backcourt pairings in the league.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Match Prediction: 3 key matchups to look out for

The Philadelphia 76ers were edged out by a shorthanded Trail Blazers squad in their last game and will be hoping they can make a strong comeback against the Phoenix Suns. However, the Suns aren't easy to face when they play at home and Doc Rivers' side will have their task cut out when they travel to Phoenix.

Here are 3 key matchups that could potentially determine the fate of the game.

#3 Tobias Harris vs. Devin Booker

Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers

Tobias Harris has shared the scoring load for the Philadelphia 76ers along with Joel Embiid. The forward performed decently against the Trail Blazers, but the Philadelphia 76ers will be hoping a lot more from their second-highest scorer. He will be up against tough competition in Devin Booker, who has been bossing defenses along with Chris Paul this season.

While Harris is averaging 20.1 points per game, Booker is averaging 23.1. Their contribution to this matchup will be a key factor as both players will be tasked with making sure their teams score big totals.

#2 Ben Simmons vs Chris Paul

Ben Simmons brings the ball up the court for the Philadelphia 76ers

Ben Simmons played well in the last game and scored 23 points, claimed 11 boards, and provided 9 assists. The Philadelphia 76ers will require him to be at his defensive best when he goes up against veteran Chris Paul, who is known for his ball-handling skills and lethal vision. The veteran has the best player efficiency rating on the Phoenix Suns roster this season at 19.60.

Chris Paul drives to the rim against the Dallas Mavericks

Philadelphia 76ers' Simmons will look to use his size advantage against Paul, who stands at 6'1. But the crafty veteran has played enough big men to know how to dominate them and will try to make the Sixers guard a little nervous early on.

#1 Joel Embiid vs Deandre Ayton

Joel Embiid has reached 25+ points for the 10th consecutive game. The only other @sixers to reach 25+ in 10 straight games are:



Wilt Chamberlain (4 times)

Charles Barkley

Joel Embiid is having an MVP caliber season and is easily the best player when he steps on the court for the Philadelphia 76ers. The powerful center is averaging 29.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 1.3 blocks on an efficient 54% shooting from the field, leading the charge for the Sixers this season.

Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton will have his task cut out when he meets Embiid inside the paint. Ayton is one of the most in-form big men in the league right now, averaging 12.6 rebounds, 1.1 blocks per game, and a respectable 14.1 points per game.

Much will be resting on his young shoulders as there will be a size-for-size matchup between the two centers. The Phoenix Suns will be hoping Ayton pulls off one of his best performances of the season to neutralize Joel Embiid.

