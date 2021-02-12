Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - February 13th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

An electric showdown could be on the cards, as Eastern Conference leaders Philadelphia 76ers face off against the soaring Phoenix Suns for the first time in the 2020-21 NBA.

The Philadelphia 76ers have dominated the Eastern Conference, making an 18-8 start to the season. Meanwhile, the 15-4 Phoenix Suns have emerged as a new powerhouse in the West, powered by their new floor general Chris Paul.

With both teams at the top of their games, this clash could potentially be a high-scoring battle between two top contenders in the association.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Saturday, February 13th, 2021' 3:00 PM ET. (Sunday 1:30 AM IST).

Venue: Phoenix Suns Arena, Phoenix, AZ.

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have been one of the best defensive units this season.

They will enter this fixture with the fourth-best defensive rating in the league. However, the Philadelphia 76ers could not make use of their defensive prowess in their previous outing against the Trail Blazers, where veteran Carmelo Anthony buried them single-handedly in the fourth quarter.

Advertisement

Joel Embiid led the effort for the 76ers with a game-high 35-point performance, only for the Philadelphia 76ers to slump to their eighth loss of the season. Nevertheless, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to put the loss behind them and get ready for a challenging outing against the surging Phoenix Suns.

Joel Embiid has reached 25+ points for the 10th consecutive game. The only other @sixers to reach 25+ in 10 straight games are:



Wilt Chamberlain (4 times)

Charles Barkley

Allen Iverson (8 times) pic.twitter.com/hqibTa9j60 — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 12, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot going for them this campaign, as Seth Curry and Tobias Harris are filling up the stat sheet with impressive numbers. However, the 76ers will need players other than Joel Embiid to come to the fore and help fulfill the franchise's title aspirations in the postseason.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid #(21) and Dakota Mathias (#33) of the Philadelphia 76ers in action against the Miami Heat

Joel Embiid continues to build on his impressive resume with MVP-caliber numbers this season. He has been the driving force behind the Philadelphia 76ers' success this season, and is looking to end the team's postseason woes by leading them to the Eastern Conference Finals later in the year.

The three-time All-Star is averaging 29.4 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists on an efficient 54% shooting from the field and a respectable 38% shooting from beyond the arc.

Embiid and co., however, endured an embarrassing loss to the short-handed Trail Blazers in their last outing. After two losses against the Blazers this season, the Philadelphia 76ers will look to bounce back with a win against the Phoenix Suns on Saturday.

Advertisement

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G Ben Simmons, G Furkan Korkmaz, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid.

Phoenix Suns Preview

The Phoenix Suns are flying high this season. They are surging in the Western Conference, thanks to a four-game winning streak that has earned them the fourth-best record with a .625 winning percentage.

The Phoenix Suns have gone 7-3 in their last ten outings, and will be raring to go against the Philadelphia 76ers at home on Saturday.

Devin Booker and Chris Paul tonight in the W over the Bucks:



- Book: 30 PTS - 6 REB - 3 AST - 52 FG%



- CP3: 28 PTS - 3 REB - 7 AST - 50 FG%



Suns are the No. 4 seed in the West. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/T7bgpQ7uW5 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) February 11, 2021

The Suns are coming off one of their best performances of the season, beating the in-form Milwaukee Bucks in a closely contested game. Their victory was powered by their dynamic backcourt duo of Devin Booker and Chris Paul, who exploded for a combined total of 58 points.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker (#1) of the Phoenix Suns

Devin Booker has been firing on all cylinders since rejoining the Phoenix Suns. He is coming off a great showing against the Bucks, where he registered an impressive 30 points in an extended 39 minutes from the floor. He will fancy his chances against the 76ers in his next outing.

In 20 games this season, Booker is averaging 23.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds on 48% shooting from the field.

Advertisement

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Frank Kaminsky, C DeAndre Ayton..

76ers vs Suns Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers will be hungry to get back to winning ways after getting thrashed by the Trail Blazers in their previous outing. Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons have been dominating teams in the post and could use their physicality as an advantage in this matchup.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns have the winning momentum behind them, and will look to continue their winning run against the 76ers at home in front of limited fans in attendance.

The Phoenix Suns will look to Chris Paul and Devin Booker to lead their charge and keep their hot streak alive. Unsurprisingly, they are the favorites to take this match.

Where to watch 76ers vs Suns?

The game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns will be telecast on Fox Sports Arizona and NBC Sports Philadelphia. The game can also be streamed live on the NBA League Pass.