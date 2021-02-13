Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns Prediction: Combined starting 5 featuring Joel Embiid and Devin Booker

The Philadelphia 76ers will visit the Phoenix Suns at the Phoenix Suns Arena on February 13th in the 2020-21 NBA.

The 18-8 Philadelphia 76ers currently have the best record in the Eastern Conference. The Phoenix Suns, meanwhile, have won four consecutive games and are 15-9 record on the season, and are fourth in the West standings.

The Philadelphia 76ers are coming off a loss against the Portland Trail Blazers on the road, and will play the third match of a four-game trip to the West. In their last ten games, the Philadelphia 76ers have won seven times.

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns are looking for their fifth consecutive victory and their eighth in their last nine games. Their current four-game winning streak includes victories over the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks, two teams who are in the top 4 of the NBA's Eastern Conference.

Both teams have young stars who are essential pieces for them. On that note, let us take a look at a hypothetical combined lineup featuring the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Phoenix Suns: Combined starting 5

The matchup will feature great talent on the court, as two of the most promising teams in the competition will go head to head.

With many talented players who play similar roles for their teams, some big names might be left out of this combined five. Without further ado, let us take a look who makes our hypothetical team and who misses out.

Guard - Chris Paul (Phoenix Suns)

Advertisement

Chris Paul (#3) of the Phoenix Suns

Chris Paul is the ultimate point guard in the league, with his old-school style of distributing the ball and controlling the offense seemingly working in every team he plays for.

Currently in his 16th season in the competition, CP3 remains a top point guard in the league. He is a veteran presence in the Phoenix Suns, but has been a key player for them this season.

Paul is averaging 17 points and eight assists per game this season, doing so with a good shooting split of 47/34/97.

Guard - Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Devin Booker (#1) of the Phoenix Suns

Advertisement

Devin Booker has had a slow start to his campaign, but he remains a tremendous scorer and is efficient in offense.

The 24-year-old guard is coming off his first appearance in the All-Star Game last year and has a great chance to make the NBA Playoffs for the first time this season.

Booker is averaging 22 points on a 47/34/82 shooting split this season. However, he is averaging 26 points per game in his last six outings, making 50% of his shots and 39% of his three-pointers.

The Suns star is averaging 23.8 points, 4.2 assists and 3.7 rebounds for the season, doing so with 48/36/82 shooting efficiency.