Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 20th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers will meet the Portland Trail Blazers for the second time in the ongoing NBA season.

The Trail Blazers, seeded eighth in the Western Conference, have a win-loss record of 8-8. They are right now at a tipping point. Losing another game will put them out of the top eight, while winning will increase their chances of staying as playoff contenders.

The Portland Trail Blazers' offensive rating of 111.3, after their recent win over the Chicago Bulls (112-107), is now sixth-best in the league. However, their defensive rating of 111 is only 26th-best in the league.

In comparison, the Philadelphia 76ers have not fared much better at the defensive end. Without Joel Embiid, they lack a strong rim protector. While they were one of the best defensive teams last season, Ben Simmons' absence has pushed their defensive rating to 110.4, which is 24th-best in the league.

The upcoming battle between Portland and Philadelphia will see two offensive powerhouses without defensive tools clash in an all-out battle. In their November 1 matchup, the 76ers came out on top, beating the Trail Blazers 113-103. However, it remains to be seen if Doc Rivers' team is able to repeat that result.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have struggled the entire season without Simmons guarding pick-and-rolls and the perimeter. It seems highly unlikely he will return any time soon.

Meanwhile, Embiid will sit out his seventh straight game after being diagnosed with COVID-9. In Embiid's absence, the Sixers lost five straight games. His return is perhaps the most anticipated in Philadelphia at the moment, perhaps even more so than Simmons'.

Furthermore, Danny Green, who was sidelined against the Utah Jazz and Denver Nuggets, will not make his comeback yet, as he is recovering from left hamstring tightness. Matisse Thybulle has been upgraded to questionable after missing seven consecutive games.

Player Name Status Reason Ben Simmons Out Personal Reasons Joel Embiid Out Helath & Safety Protocol Danny Green Out Left Hamstring tightness Matisse Thybulle Questionable Health & Safety Protocol

Portland Trail Blazers Injury Report

The Portland Trail Blazers have an almost healthy roster going into Saturday night. Damian Lillard, who is suffering from abdominal tendinopathy, has been listed as probable. He is yet to miss a game, and will likely suit up against the Philadelphia 76ers.

Player Name Status Reason Damian Lillard Probable Abdominal tendinopathy

Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The 76ers have lost five of their six games without Embiid controlling the paint. Although Andre Drummond, Embiid's replacement, is an outstanding rebounder, he lacks the kind of scoring output the former Kansas graduate brings to the table. Nevertheless, Drummond should start in the frontcourt alongside Furkan Korkmaz and Tobias Harris.

Seth Curry, who is having a brilliant season, should resume his role as the team's starting shooting guard. Curry is averaging 51.5% field goals, 44.3% three pointers and 93.5% free throws. If he can continue these numbers through the regular season, he will join his brother in the coveted 50-40-90 club.

Meanwhile, Tyrese Maxey should play alongside Seth Curry in the backcourt.

Portland Trail Blazers

Portland's star player, Damian Lillard, has looked rusted throughout the season. His slow start to the campaign could be blamed on the injury he is battling, but his numbers have been disappointing. The 6' 3" point guard is shooting only 28.3% of his threes, and is averaging 20.5 points per game.

Lillard will likely start alongside CJ McCollum in the backcourt. Meanwhile, Norman Powell and Robert Covington should be the team's starting forwards. Jusuf Nurkic, the Trail Blazers' center, is a rebounding machine, and should be in the starting lineup.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Tyrese Maxey | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Furkan Korkmaz | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Andre Drummond.

Portland Trail Blazers

Point Guard - Damian Lillard | Shooting Guard - CJ McCollum | Small Forward - Norman Powell | Power Forward - Robert Covington | Center - Jusuf Nurkic.

