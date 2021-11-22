Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 22nd, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers continue their West Coast road trip as they visit the Golden 1 Center to take on the Sacramento Kings on Monday.

The Kings are expected to end their playoff drought this year but have been underwhelming so far this season. On the other hand, the 76ers have been dealing with a plethora of injuries and have fallen to a 9-8 record.

The Sacramento Kings are entering a new era with interim head coach Alvin Gentry. The franchise fired coach Luke Walton yesterday (November 21) after losing seven of their last eight games. This included losses against struggling teams like the Indiana Pacers, Toronto Raptors, OKC Thunder, San Antonio Spurs, and Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Kings look good on paper and have a decent roster but haven't been able to eke out wins.

In the meantime, the Philadelphia 76ers haven't been winning either. They have lost six of their last seven games, including losses to the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors. Seth Curry is the only effective starter on the team and the rest of the depth and rotations are haywire.

They take on the league-leading Golden State Warriors after this game.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Tyrese Maxey (#0) and Seth Curry (#31) of the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Philadelphia 76ers have one of the most injury-riddled rosters in the league. They have four of their five starters on their injury report for this game, including Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris and Danny Green.

Embiid entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on November 8th and has been absent ever since.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Joel Embiid Out Health and Safety Protocols Danny Green Out Left Hamstring Tightness Aaron Henry Out G-League Two-Way Grant Riller Out G-League Two-Way Ben Simmons Out Personal Reasons/Not with Team Jaden Springer Out G-League - On Assignment Tobias Harris Questionable Left Hip Soreness

Moreover, three players have been sent to their G-League affiliate Delaware Blue Coats. Aaron Henry and Grant Riller are on two-way deals while Jaden Springer is on assignment.

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

Sacramento Kings celebrate their win over the Phoenix Suns.

The Sacramento Kings feature a healthy lineup and the only players on the injury report are the ones sent to their NBA G-League affiliate, the Stockton Kings. Neemias Queta and Louis King are on two-way deals while Jahmi'us Ramsey and Robert Woodard II are on assignment.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Louis King Out G-League Two-Way Neemias Queta Out G-League Two-Way Jahmi'us Ramsey Out G-League - On Assignment Robert Woodard II Out G-League - On Assignment

Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers will likely use the same lineup from their last game if Tobias Harris ends up playing. Tyrese Maxey has played all games as the starting point guard in Ben Simmons' absence and will continue to do so.

Andre Drummond has filled in for Joel Embiid at the center spot and Georges Niang is starting at small forward in place of Danny Green.

If Harris doesn't lace up, Matisse Thybulle might start as the small forward and Niang will shift to the power forward spot. Seth Curry is the only original starter who is healthy and will retain his shooting guard spot on the backcourt.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings feature an entirely healthy roster and will likely deploy their ideal lineup. However, new coach Alvin Gentry might feel like mixing things up since the current lineup hasn't been giving results.

De'Aaron Fox will start as the point guard and either Tyrese Haliburton or Buddy Hield might start as the shooting guard. Harrison Barnes will be the small forward while Chimezie Metu will likely continue his new power forward role.

Finally, Richaun Holmes will be the starting center as usual. Maurice Harkless, Marvin Bagley III and Buddy Hield have a chance of making it back into the starting lineup.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

G - Tyrese Maxey | G - Seth Curry | F - Matisse Thybulle | F - Georges Niang | C - Andre Drummond.

Sacramento Kings

G - De'Aaron Fox | G - Tyrese Haliburton | F - Harrison Barnes | F - Chimezie Metu | C - Richaun Holmes.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra

