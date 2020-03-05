Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings: Match Preview and Predictions - 5th March 2020

Joel Embiid will be a big miss for the Philadelphia 76ers

Match details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings

Date & Time: Thursday, 5th March 2020, 10 PM ET

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Last game result

Philadelphia 76ers (37-25): 107-120 loss against Los Angeles Lakers (3rd March, Tuesday)

Sacramento Kings (27-34): 133-126 win against Washington Wizards (3rd March, Tuesday)

Philadelphia 76ers preview

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking to get back to winning ways after their loss to the Los Angeles Lakers. This is the third of a four-game road trip to California. 76ers have lost both their games so far on this road trip and will be hopeful of snatching a rare away win. Currently sixth in the Eastern Conference, Philly will be without their superstars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. The onus will be on veterans Al Horford and Tobias Harris to lead the way for Brett Brown and co.

Key player – Tobias Harris

Tobias Harris was traded to Philadelphia 76ers from the Los Angeles Clippers

To say Tobias Harris is having an underwhelming season would be an understatement. With injuries to Simmons and Embiid, it will be up to Harris to steady the ship during their absence and so far he has not done that. Averaging 19.2 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 3.1 assists while shooting just over 47% from the field, the forward has gone missing during games that have hurt the 76ers. He’ll be hoping to have a big night against the Kings and hopefully carry on that form to the postseason.

76ers predicted lineup:

Shake Milton, Alec Burks, Glenn Robinson III, Tobias Harris, Al Horford

Sacramento Kings preview

The Sacramento Kings are on a three-game winning streak after defeating the likes of Washington Wizards, Detroit Pistons and Memphis Grizzlies. After a horrendous start to the season, Luke Walton and co. are currently 10th in the Western Conference and are well and truly in the hunt for the playoffs. They have a decent run of fixtures ahead and will be banking on the abilities of the likes of De’Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic and Buddy Hield to lead them to the postseason.

Key player – De’Aaron Fox

De'Aaron Fox was the fifth overall pick by the Sacramento Kings

The talisman for the Sacramento Kings, De’Aaron Fox is having a decent season so far, with the room to improve. He is averaging 20.4 points, 6.7 assists and 4 rebounds per game while shooting nearly 32% from range. Fox’s game from beyond the arc has been disappointing this season, however, he has looked entirely different since the turn of the year which is a positive sign for the Kings. The guard has come up with some clutch plays and will be looking to lead the franchise into the playoffs.

Kings predicted lineup:

De’Aaron Fox, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Harrison Barnes, Nemanja Bjelica, Harry Giles III

76ers vs Kings match prediction

The Kings have won three in a row while the 76ers have lost in two consecutive games in California. Philly has a horrendous record on the road, so expect Sacramento to come up with a win tonight especially given the form of De’Aaron Fox.

Where to watch 76ers vs Kings

The game will be broadcasted on NBC Sports California and NBC Sports Philadelphia Plus. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.