Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings Prediction & Match Preview - February 9th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The soaring Philadelphia 76ers take on the red-hot Sacramento Kings for their first encounter of the 2020-21 NBA season in a showdown between two of the hottest teams in the association.

The Philadelphia 76ers are flying high this campaign, sitting atop the Eastern Conference table with an impressive 17-7 season record thus far. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings are on the rise with a four-game winning streak. It has improved their chances of joining the top eight teams in the West with a win on Tuesday night.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings - NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, February 9th, 2021 10:00 PM ET (Wednesday 8:30 AM IST)

Venue: Golden 1 Center, Sacramento, CA

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers have been dominant in the East this season but have struggled to hold on for wins without their star player Joel Embiid. That said, the 76ers are coming off a brilliant outing against the short-handed Brooklyn Nets for a 124-108 game-time decision.

The big man from Cameroon dominated with a game-high 33 points and nine boards for their seventeenth win of the season. The Philadelphia 76ers controlled the glass, out-hustling the Nets by 17 rebounds.

Joel Embiid (31 points so far tonight) is the first @sixers player with 8 straight 25+ point games since Allen Iverson in 2006. pic.twitter.com/RmyIWsu8JA — NBA History (@NBAHistory) February 7, 2021

A welcoming uptake in production from Tobias Harris and Shake Milton bodes well for their title aspirations later in the year.

Key Player - Joel Embiid

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid has been shining bright for the Philadelphia 76ers this season as he continues to post incredible numbers across the board. Embiid and Nikola Jokic are arguably the front-runners for the league's prestigious MVP title this campaign.

In nineteen games this season, Embiid is averaging an impressive 29.3 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 2.7 assists on an efficient 55% shooting from the field and a respectable 39% shooting from beyond the arc. He could be the key player in their matchup with the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center on Tuesday night.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G Ben Simmons, G Furkan Korkmaz, F Danny Green, F Tobias Harris, C Joel Embiid

Sacramento Kings Preview

The Sacramento Kings have been firing on all cylinders of late as they enter this contest with a four-game winning streak behind them.

They are coming off one of their best showings of the season by defeating an elite team in the LA Clippers. The secret behind their winning outcome was their efficient shooting from the floor as they shot 48.9% from the field as a unit.

De'Aaron Fox exploded for a game-high 36 points. Fox received help from his backcourt partner and sharpshooter, Buddy Hield, who dropped 22 points to go with nine boards for their twelfth win of the season.

Key Player - De'Aaron Fox

Advertisement

De'Aaron Fox (L) and Richaun Holmes of the Sacramento Kings

De'Aaron Fox has been leading the Sacramento Kings in point production this season with a 23.0 PPG on 48% shooting from the floor thus far. He has been the driving force behind their recent success, combining for a massive total of 124 points in their last four wins. Fox will undoubtedly attempt to keep the hot streak alive by pulling off a major upset over the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday.

Sacramento Kings Predicted Lineup

G De'Aaron Fox, G Buddy Hield, F Harrison Barnes, F Marvin Bagley III, C Richaun Holmes

76ers vs Kings Match Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are in terrific form, going 8-2 in their last ten outings. Joel Embiid and Co. have the edge coming into this matchup. Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings have gone 7-3 in their last ten games and will fancy their chances if Fox can post another monster performance at home.

That said, the Philadelphia 76ers are the favorites to take this one and keep their top position in the East.

Where to watch 76ers vs Kings?

The local coverage of the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Sacramento Kings will be telecast on NBC Sports Bay Area & California and NBC Sports Philadelphia. Fans can also live-stream the game via the NBA League Pass.