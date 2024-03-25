Philadelphia 76ers vs Sacramento Kings: Prediction, Starting Lineups, and Betting Tips | March 25, 2024

The Philadelphia 76ers will face the Sacramento Kings on Monday in Sacramento, with tipoff set for 10:00 p.m. E.T. This will be their second meeting of the season, with the Sixers winning the previous one 112-93.

The Sixers (39-32) are tied with the Miami Heat for the seventh spot in the Eastern Conference. They won four of their last 10 games and are heading into the second of their back-to-back nights after defeating the LA Clippers 121-107 on Sunday.

Tobias Harris led the 76ers to victory registering 24 points, four rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block. Tyrese Maxey added 24 points to the win.

Meanwhile, the Kings (41-29) are 48-21 are tied with the Dallas Mavericks for the seventh spot in the Western Conference. They have won seven of their last 10 games after defeating the Orlando Magic 109-107 on Saturday.

Domantas Sabonis led the victory charge with 21 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists, and one steal. De'Aaron Fox led the scoring with 31 points.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings: Preview, Betting Tips, and Prediction

NBA TV, NBCSCA and NBC Sports Philadelphia will broadcast the 76ers-Kings game live. Fans outside the local regions can catch the contest online via live stream on fuboTV or via the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: 76ers (+300) vs. Kings (-380)

Spread: 76ers (+9) vs. Kings (-9)

Total (O/U): -108 (o218.5) / -112 (u218.5)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings: Preview

With both teams tied for the seventh spot in their respective conferences, they'll battle it out to pick up an edge in their chase to stay out of the play-in tournament.

For Monday's contest, the Sixers have five players listed on their injury report: Joel Embiid will be out for the game. Robert Covington, Kai Jones, Kyle Lowry and De'Anthony Melton are listed as questionable and their involvement will be a game-time decision.

Meanwhile, the Sacramento Kings have three players listed on their injury report: Kevin Huerter and Trey Lyles are out for the game. Sasha Vezenkov is listed as questionable and his participation will be a game-time decision.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings: Starting Lineups

Sixers coach Nick Nurse is expected to use a starting lineup of Tyrese Maxey (PG), Kyle Lowry (SG), Kelly Oubre Jr. (SF), Tobias Harris (PF), and Mo Bamba (C).

On the other hand, Kings coach Mike Brown will likely use a starting lineup of De'Aaron Fox (PG), Keon Ellis (SG), Harrison Barnes (SF), Keegan Murray (PF), and Domantas Sabonis (C).

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings: Betting Tips

Domantas Sabonis is favored to grab over 14.5 rebounds. He has averaged 15.9 rebounds in his past 10 games and is also consistently putting up points-rebound double-double performances. Betting on the over for his rebounds total is advisable.

De'Aaron Fox is favored to score over 24.5 points. Fox is averaging 26.7 points in the season and has averaged 26.4 points in his past 10 games. Given the stats, betting on the over for his points total looks solid.

Meanwhile, Tobias Harris is tipped to score over 17.5 points. Harris put up a 37-point performance to lead the Sixers to victory in their previous matchup against the Kings. Though he averaged 17.4 points in his last 10 appearances, betting on the over is advisable.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Sacramento Kings: Prediction

With the season's end arriving soon and both teams on the verge of avoiding the play-in tournament and securing a playoff spot, the 76ers-Kings matchup is anticipated to be a tight battle.

Though the 76ers emerged victorious previously, the Kings are anticipated to emerge with the win at home on Monday.