Philadelphia 76ers vs San Antonio Spurs Preview and Prediction for July 10 | 2025 NBA Summer League

The 2025 NBA Summer League resumes on Thursday in Las Vegas, Nevada, with the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the San Antonio Spurs. The Sixers played in the Salt Lake City Summer League, putting up a record of 1-2. The Spurs, on the other hand, also went 1-2 in the California Classic.
Philadelphia will be without rookie VJ Edgecombe, who remains out with a finger injury. Edgecombe played in just two Summer League games, while Dylan Harper never suited up for the Spurs in California. Harper is dealing with a minor groin injury, but could suit up and make his debut on Thursday.
The 76ers-Spurs Summer League matchup will be nationally televised on ESPN in the United States and TSN in Canada. It's also available on local channels NBC Sports Philadelphia and FanDuel Sports Network - Southwest in San Antonio. Tip-off is scheduled for 10 p.m. EST.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs Preview, Prediction and Betting Odds
Moneyline: 76ers (-190) vs. Spurs (+155)
Spread: 76ers -4 (-110) vs. Spurs +4 (-110)
Total (O/U): 76ers o173.5 (-110) vs. Spurs u173.5 (-110)
Note: The odds could change before tipoff.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs Preview
The Philadelphia 76ers boast a solid roster consisting of Adem Bona, VJ Edgecombe, Justin Edwards and Jalen Hood-Schifino. They are coached by T.J. DiLeo, who has been a player development coach for the Sixers since the 2021-22 season.
The San Antonio Spurs have two rookies to watch out for in Dylan Harper and Carter Bryant. They also have some standouts over their past three games in Utah, including David Jones Garcia, Jameer Nelson Jr. and Omari Moore. The Spurs are coached by Mike Noyes.
Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs Summer League Rosters
76ers
- Izan Almansa - Forward
- Keve Aluma - Forward
- Mark Armstrong - Guard
- Adem Bona - Center
- Johni Broome - Forward
- Jack Clarke - Forward
- VJ Edgecombe - Guard
- Justin Edwards - Forward
- Andrew Funk - Guard
- Jalen Hood-Schifino - Guard
- Judah Mintz - Guard
- Landers Nolley II - Forward
- Alex Reese - Center
- Hunter Sallis - Guard
- Jalen Slawson - Forward
- Caleb Stone-Carrawell - Forward
- Saint Thomas - Forward
- Stefan Todorovic - Forward
Spurs
- Chibuzo Agbo - Guard
- Carter Bryant - Forward
- Cam Carter - Guard
- Dexter Dennis - Guard
- Ibrahima Diallo - Center
- Mouhamet Diouf - Center
- Noah Farrakhan - Guard
- Dylan Harper - Guard
- Harrison Ingram - Forward
- David Jones Garcia - Forward
- Kyle Mangas - Guard
- Nate Mensah - Center
- Riley Minix - Forward
- Jacksen Moni - Forward
- Omari Moore - Guard
- Jameer Nelson, Jr. - Guard
- Osayi Osifo - Forward
- Josh Uduje - Guard
Philadelphia 76ers vs. San Antonio Spurs Prediction
The Sixers are the slight favorites to win the game over the Spurs. If Dylan Harper misses the game, the Spurs are likely to lose. The prediction is a win for Philadelphia, with the total going over 173.5 points.
