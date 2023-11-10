Who is Jameer Nelson? All you need to know about 76ers' G League affiliate's new GM

Former NBA player Jameer Nelson has become the new GM of the Philadelphia 76ers' G-League team, the Delaware Blue Coats, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. Nelson will replace former GM Prosper Karangwa, who will take over an executive role in the Sixers' front office. Under Karangwa, the Blue Coats won the G-League title last season.

Before becoming the new GM of the Sixers' affiliate team, Nelson was a scout and assistant GM for the squad.

The Philadelphia native played 14 years in the NBA. He joined the Orlando Magic in 2004 as the 20th overall pick and spent 10 years there (2004-2014). He then split his time between the Dallas Mavericks, Boston Celtics, Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Detroit Pistons.

Jameer Nelson appeared in a total of 878 games and retired with averages of 11.3 ppg, 3.0 rpg and 5.1 apg, on 43.6 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Nelson never won the NBA championship in his career, but became an All-Star in 2009, while playing for the Magic. This was the best season in the veteran guard's career with averages of 16.7 ppg (career-high), 3.5 rpg, 5.4 apg and 1.2 spg.

Jameer Nelson talks Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray becoming NBA champions

Jameer Nelson spent two years with the Denver Nuggets (2015-2017) and was teammates with Jamal Murray and Nikola Jokic.

Since Nelson's departure, Murray and Jokic emerged as superstars in the NBA, leading the Nuggets to their first-ever championship in June.

The former NBA player recently talked about being teammates with Denver's star duo and revealed that he had already seen both players' great potential. During an appearance in "Knuckleheads with Quentin Richardson and Darius Miles" back in August, via Basketball Network, Nelson had this to say about Murray and Jokic:

On Murray - "I'd be lying if I said 'Yeah, I saw it.' The dude has maybe the first or second-best footwork of any guard in the NBA, like maybe D. Book...and he can get the shot off whenever he wants. You could see it. He just had to learn some of the other stuff, you don't need as much because you've got Joker facilitating"

On Jokic - "He doesn’t care if he is the best player. He just wants to play basketball and have fun. And most importantly, he wants other people to succeed"

Jamal Murray joined the Nuggets in 2016 and has emerged as one of the best players in the league. Meanwhile, Nikola Jokic is a two-time NBA MVP (2021, 2022), a five-time All-Star and the 2023 Finals MVP.

Denver leads the way in the West after the first two months of the new season, with a league-best 8-1 record. However, they will be forced to play multiple games without Murray, who will miss three to four weeks with a hamstring injury sustained in a 123-101 victory over Chicago Bulls.