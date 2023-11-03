Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament (Nov. 3)

The Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks is one of seven group stage games for the 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament. The Nuggets and Mavericks are part of Group B of the Western Conference. Let's take a look at the matchup's preview, predictions, odds and more.

Friday will be the first day of the inaugural NBA In-Season Tournament. The Nuggets and Mavericks are with the LA Clippers, New Orleans Pelicans and Houston Rockets in the West's Group B. There are three groups per conference and a total of six.

There is one group stage game per group on Friday, except for Group B of the Eastern Conference. They will have two group stage games tomorrow, the New York Knicks vs Milwaukee Bucks and the Miami Heat vs Washington Wizards.

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Game Details

Teams: Denver Nuggets (0-0) vs. Dallas Mavericks (0-0)

Date and Time: Nov. 3, 2023 | 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, Colorado

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Game Preview

The Denver Nuggets are entering Friday's matchup against the Dallas Mavericks with a regular season record of 4-1. The NBA In-Season Tournament will have different standings, but all wins and losses will count as part of the regular season record except for the tournament final.

The defending champions started the season hot, but were cooled down on Wednesday night by the Minnesota Timberwolves. It was a rematch of last postseason's first round match. The Timberwolves got their revenge, beating the Nuggets 110-89.

Meanwhile, the Mavericks are one of only two teams with an undefeated record this season. They are 4-0 after huge wins over the San Antonio Spurs, Brooklyn Nets, Memphis Grizzlies and Chicago Bulls.

Luka Doncic is playing like an MVP and is averaging insane numbers to start the campaign. He will have to sustain his performance with Kyrie Irving dealing with a minor injury.

The Nuggets and Mavericks split their season series 2-2, but Dallas have the 6-4 advantage in their last 10 matchups. Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray are probably for Friday's game, while Irving remains questionable.

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Odds and Predictions

Moneyline: Nuggets (-200) vs Mavericks (+170)

Spread: Nuggets -5 (-110) vs Mavericks +5 (-110)

Total (O/U): Nuggets (u227.5) vs Mavericks (o227.5)

Who is the favorite to win the Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks matchup on Friday night? The Nuggets are slightly favored to win over the Mavericks. The defending champions are likely to get the victory, especially if Kyrie Irving doesn't play for Dallas.

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks predicted starting lineups

Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets are likely starting Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon and Nikola Jokic. Christian Braun, Reggie Jackson and Zeke Nnaji are the likely players coming off the bench.

Jokic will be the Nuggets' key player for Friday's matchup, while look for Gordon to have a bounce-back game.

Mavericks

On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks are expected to use a starting lineup consisting of Kyrie Irving, Luka Doncic, Derrick Jones Jr., Grant Williams and Derrick Lively II. If Irving remains out for Dallas, look for Josh Green to get the nod as the starter.

Tim Hardaway Jr. and Jaden Hardy could get additional minutes in the absence of Irving. Doncic will need to continue playing out of his mind to help the Mavericks get an important group stage win.

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks Top 3 player stats

Nikola Jokic

26.2 points, 11.8 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game

Jamal Murray

18.8 ppg, 2.8 rpg and 7.8 apg

Michael Porter Jr.

10.8 ppg, 8.0 rpg and 2.0 apg

Luka Doncic

33.8 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 9.8 apg and 1.3 spg

Kyrie Irving

19.5 ppg, 4.5 rpg and 6.0 apg

Derrick Lively II

8.5 ppg, 7.8 rpg, 1.8 apg and 1.0 blocks per game

