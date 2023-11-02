"Last year was horses**t": Draymond Green inadvertently throws shade at Jordan Poole while talking Warriors chemistry

Draymond Green might have thrown some shade at Jordan Poole after the Golden State Warriors defeated the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Green discussed the Warriors' chemistry this season compared to last season. He seems to favor this season's team already with Poole already gone and in Washington.

In his press conference after the Warriors' 102-101 victory over the Kings, Green was asked what he thought about the chemistry between last season and this season. He immediately favored the 2023-24 team and called their chemistry last season "horsesh*t."

"Last year was horsesh*t," Green said. "It's hard to come to work. ... It's hard to come to work, not fun. This year, you see the joy on guys faces when they come to the building. You have guys staying two, three hours sitting around talking. Getting here two, three hours just to be here."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Draymond Green didn't directly mention Jordan Poole, but it was clear that the Golden State Warriors' chemistry last season took a hit. It literally took a hit after Green punched Poole in training camp and the video of it came out of the Warriors organization.

The incident put a strain on the relationship between the Warriors and Poole. It was clear that most of the team was affected, but they managed to put it together to at least make the playoffs. Golden State reached the Western Conference semifinals, but lost to the LA Lakers in six games.

The Warriors made their choice in the offseason, shipping Poole to the Washington Wizards to acquire Chris Paul. They then signed Green to a four-year, $100 million contract. After the win on Wednesday night, Golden State have won four straight games with a record of 4-1 to start the season.

Also Read: "Nightmares of Steph and Klay" - Warriors fans in frenzy as Klay Thompson knocks down game-winner vs Kings

Draymond Green did not want to make amends with Jordan Poole last season

Draymond Green and Jordan Poole

Draymond Green's punch on Jordan Poole put the Golden State Warriors' championship defense on the rocks even before the season started. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr tried to repair the relationship by helping put together a dinner between Green and Poole.

According to Logan Murdock of The Ringer, Green declined to repair his relationship with Poole. While the two players looked civil on the court, it was a different story outside of it.

The Warriors' lack of punishment on Green ultimately caused the team to lose any chemistry left from the 2022 NBA championship team. Poole felt isolated due to Green's refusal to mend fences, which ruined his confidence and affected his play on the court.

Also Read: "REALLY, KING?" - Skip Bayless blasts 30% 3-pt shooter LeBron James for staring down Clippers bench