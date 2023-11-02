"Nightmares of Steph and Klay": Warriors fans in frenzy as Klay Thompson knocks down game-winner vs Kings

Klay Thompson sent Golden State Warriors fans into a frenzy after hitting the game-winning shot against the Sacramento Kings on Wednesday night. Thompson, who struggled with his shot all night, confidently made the jumper to give the Warriors the 102-101 win at Chase Center.

Domantas Sabonis gave the Kings a one-point lead with 14 seconds left in the game. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr did not call a timeout and let his players make a play. The Kings neutralized Curry, who had no other choice but to give up the ball to Draymond Green.

Green then passed the ball to Thompson with three seconds left. He put the move on Davion Mitchell before shooting the ball over him. Keegan Murray almost blocked the shot from behind, but Thompson's shot went in with 0.2 seconds left. The Warriors got the stop on the other to earn their fourth straight win.

Fans on social media went crazy as Klay Thompson proved that he still has the clutch gene in him. Thompson finished the game with 14 points and three blocks, while Steph Curry had 21 points, five rebounds and three assists.

This fan poked fun at the Sacramento Kings for continuously getting beat by Steph and Klay:

"Kings fans have nightmares of Steph and Klay."

Another fan loved that Klay Thompson finally beat allegations that he's washed:

"He's finally beating the washed allegations."

This Warriors fan is just happy to see Klay playing after all he has gone through since 2019:

"After all he's been thru these past 5 years, through the torn ACL, and the torn Achilles, and the shooting slumps. Klay turns back the clocks and hits a filthy game-winner."

One fan believes this game-winner will help Klay's shooting woes:

"Great for his shooting confidence going forward!"

One Warriors fan decided to take a shot at people who preferred Jordan Poole over Klay Thompson:

"Can't believe people actually wanted to keep Poole over this guy."

Klay Thompson, Warriors ready for four-game road trip

Klay Thompson will look to get out of his shooting slump after hitting the game-winner against the Sacramento Kings. Thompson has the opportunity to do it during the Golden State Warriors' upcoming four-game road trip.

The Warriors hit the road on Friday against the OKC Thunder before a Sunday showdown with the Cleveland Cavaliers. They will face the Detroit Pistons the next day and will end their road trip against the defending champions Denver Nuggets next Wednesday.

