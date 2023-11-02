"REALLY, KING?": Skip Bayless blasts 30% 3-pt shooter LeBron James for staring down Clippers bench

Skip Bayless is back to calling out LeBron James on Wednesday night as the LA Lakers took on the LA Clippers. Bayless was very critical of "The King" at the end of the first half when he stared down the Clippers' bench after hitting a 3-point shot.

With around a minute left in the second quarter, James knocked down a 3-point shot to cut the Clippers' lead to 12 points. He looked at the Clippers' bench, mainly at head coach Ty Lue. The two worked together in Cleveland to win the 2016 NBA championship.

While it was a friendly banter between Lue and James, Bayless chimed in and blasted the NBA's all-time leading scorer.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Love LeBron making a three late in the first half to cut the Clippers' lead to 12 AND TURNING TO STARE DOWN THE CLIPPERS BENCH," Bayless wrote. "Come on, Bron, you're shooting 30% from three. You set the all-time playoff record for consecutive missed 4th-quarter threes - 20! REALLY, KING?"

Expand Tweet

Looking at Skip Bayless' comments, it's true that the LA Clippers still led by 12 points when LeBron James made the 3-point shot. "The King" staring down the Clippers bench might be sending the wrong message, but it's a likely friendly banter between him and Ty Lue.

James is indeed shooting 30.4% from beyond the arc heading into Wednesday's game. As for the all-time playoff record, it's also true and owned by the four-time NBA champion.

For those who want to see the interaction between James and Lue, here's a video of it:

Also Read: "Like Shakespeare talking to Confucius" - Lil Wayne dotes on philosophical exchanges with longtime friend Skip Bayless

LeBron James has a losing record against the Clippers as a Laker

Norman Powell of the LA Clippers and LeBron James of the LA Lakers

The LA Lakers entered Wednesday's contest with an 11-game losing streak against the LA Clippers. The last time the Lakers won against their crosstown rivals was on July 30, 2020 inside the NBA bubble.

It has been a struggle for the Lakers in their last 11 matchups with the Clippers. Even LeBron James has no answer to them as he has a 3-11 record against them as a Lakers player.

Nevertheless, "The King" is averaging 25.5 points, 9.2 rebounds, 6.6 assists and 1.1 steals in 14 games since joining the Lakers in 2018. He's shooting 44.2%, including 33.0% from beyond the arc. It's been more than three years since the Lakers defeated the Clippers, so it's probably due to happen soon.

Also Read: "Base 34, Release 46" - Travis Scott's awkward jump shot at Warriors practice has NBA fans wheezing