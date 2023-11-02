"Critics can kiss my a**" - Bobby Knight once left reporters in splits following comical motivational speech

Former Indiana Hoosiers head coach Bobby Knight passed away at the age of 83 on November 1st. As basketball fans celebrated the legacy of the legendary coach, one of his famous motivational speeches resurfaced online. Knight took a shot at his critics, who were a handful during his career.

In the video below, Knight gave a speech back in 1994 during Indiana's Senior Day before the Hoosier's game against rival Wisconsin. It was one of the coach's legendary sound bites and a fitting message to all of his critics back then until now.

"When my time on earth is gone, and my activities here are passed, I want they bury me upside down, and my critics can kiss my ass!" Knight said.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Bobby Knight's family announced his death on Wednesday via a statement on his official website. Knight has struggled with dementia in the past few years and has been in poor health since April when he was hospitalized. He was survived by his wife Karen and two sons Tim and Pat from his first wife Nancy.

"It is with heavy hearts that we share that Coach Bob Knight passed away at his home in Bloomington surrounded by his family," the statement said. "We are grateful for all the thoughts and prayers, and appreciate the continued respect for our privacy as Coach requested a private family gathering, which is being honored."

Tributes for Knight poured on social following the news of his death. He might be a controversial figure for his outbursts, but he's a basketball legend who should be celebrated.

Also Read: "Last year was horses**t" - Draymond Green inadvertently throws shade at Jordan Poole while talking Warriors chemistry

Bobby Knight's coaching career

Bobby Knight and his son Pat Knight.

Bobby Knight's coaching career started as an assistant at Cuyahoga Falls High School in Ohio back in 1962. Knight was then hired to become an assistant at Army a year later before taking over as head coach in 1965. He lasted six more years with the Black Knights and was hired by Indiana in 1971.

Knight was the head coach of the Hoosiers until 2000, becoming one of the greatest college basketball minds in history. He led Indiana to three NCAA championships in 1976, 1981 and 1987. The Hoosiers also made it to the Final Four five times under Knight.

Some of the players Knight coached during his career include Isiah Thomas, Randy Wittman and Keith Smart. The three players are also part of his coaching tree that also include Mike Krzyzewski, Chris Beard, Steve Alford, Mike Woodson, Dusty May, Joe Pasternack, Mike Davis, Michael Lewis and Marty Simmons.

Knight was inducted to the Naismisth Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1991 and the College Basketball Hall of Fame in 2006.

Also Read: "Nightmares of Steph and Klay" - Warriors fans in frenzy as Klay Thompson knocks down game-winner vs Kings