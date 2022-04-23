Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Odds & Spreads - April 23rd, 2022 | NBA Playoffs 2022

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors will once again lock horns at the Scotiabank Arena for Game 4 of their first-round series. Joel Embiid pulled off a three-point game-winner to give the 76ers a 104-101 win in Game 3.

Embiid finished with 33 points and 13 rebounds in the game. After James Harden fouled out, the 76ers needed something special to get the better of the Raptors and that was exactly what Embiid delivered. Tyrese Maxey also contributed with 19 points on the night.

OG Anunoby and Gary Trent Jr. had great games for the Raptors. The duo scored 26 and 24 points, respectively. However, they were stunned by Embiid, who got his revenge against the Raptors. The Raptors previously crushed his playoff dreams in 2019, courtesy of a game-winner from Kawhi Leonard.

Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors | NBA Playoffs 2021-22

Date & Time: Saturday, April 23, 2:00 PM ET [Sunday, April 24, 11:30 AM IST]

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, ON

Philadelphia 76ers Preview

The 76ers have been playing amazing basketball so far. Joel Embiid has put up great numbers and so has Tyrese Maxey. Although James Harden has not been at his best, he has been contributing by dropping plenty of assists.

Having already established control with a 3-0 lead, the 76ers have the upper hand in the series. They will be looking to sweep the Raptors and earn a longer break before the next round.

Embiid seems to be in fiery form and the Raptors are going to have some trouble stopping Philly. If they play with the same sense of urgency, the 76ers will likely complete a 4-0 sweep of the Raptors on Saturday.

Philadelphia 76ers Predicted Lineup

G - James Harden, G - Tyrese Maxey, F - Danny Green, F - Tobias Harris, C - Joel Embiid

Toronto Raptors Preview

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors — Game 3

The Raptors looked to have finally found their way in Game 3, but courtesy of Joel Embiid, their hopes of making a comeback in the series ended. No team has ever made a comeback from a 3-0 deficit, but Raptors coach Nick Nurse is still keeping his hopes alive.

The team certainly has a lot of talent and was even close to taking a win in Game 3. However, they cannot let past setbacks affect them if they want to have any chance of coming back in the series.

The Raptors have worked really hard and put in some terrific work in the second half, but for that to have an end as such would be crushing. A determined performance can be expected from them.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet, G - Gary Trent Jr., F - OG Anunoby, F - Pascal Siakam, C - Khem Birch

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Odds & Spreads - April 23, 2022

Team Name Moneyline Total Points [Over and Under] Point Spread Philadelphia 76ers -150 Over 213.5 [-110] -3 [-110] Toronto Raptors +130 Under 213.5 [-110] +3 [-110]

The 76ers are favored in this game. They are certainly in high spirits ahead of Game 4 and will look to complete the sweep in Toronto and carry their momentum into the next round.

Joel Embiid is also on a roll and, considering all of these factors, the oddsmakers have picked them as favorites to come out with a win.

Odds sourced from Draft Kings SB

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors Betting Tips

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid has averaged 30.8 PPG and 13.8 RPG in his last five appearances. The 76ers have a 4-6 record in their last ten playoff games on the road. The totals have gone over in four of the last five games for the 76ers

Go to Draft Kings SB to bet on the 76ers going over the total against the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors

The total has gone over in three of the last five games the Raptors have played in. Pascal Siakam averages 24.5 PPG, 7.3 RPG and 6.8 APG in the six games he has played against the 76ers this season. The Raptors have won only three out of their last ten playoff games at home.

Go to Draft Kings SB to bet on Pascal Siakam securing a double-double against the 76ers.

76ers vs Raptors game prediction

The 76ers have pretty much dominated their first-round series against the Raptors. Game 4 could be a bit of a different scenario as the Raptors will try their best to avoid a sweep.

However, the 76ers will definitely be the favorites to come out of this game victorious.

The 76ers have won six of the last ten playoff meetings between the two teams.

The 76ers have scored the second most points per game [115.7] in the playoffs, while the Raptors are ranked fourteenth [103.0].

The Raptors had a 24-17 record at home in the regular season, while the 76ers had a 27-14 record when travelling on the road.

Go to Draft Kings SB to bet on the result of the 76ers vs Raptors game.

Where to watch the 76ers vs Raptors game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This playoff game between the 76ers and the Raptors will also be nationally telecast on TNT. NBC Sports Philadelphia and TSN Network will locally air the game.

Edited by Adam Dickson