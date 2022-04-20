Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction April 20th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors host the Philadelphia 76ers for Game 3. The 76ers are up two games to zero, and they will be trying to close out the sweep in Toronto.

The Raptors have struggled to say the least. They have been able to contain Joel Embiid and James Harden, but the other members of the 76ers' offense have taken over with no problems. The Raptors' playoff run will be short-lived if they can't change the pace tonight.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Match Details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 20th, 8:00 PM EDT

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, CA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Betting Odds

Moneyline Runline Over/Under 76ers -132 -2 (-112) Over 217 (-108) Raptors +112 +2 (-108) Under 217 (-112)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Best Picks

Tyrese Maxey has been playing like his life depends on it. During the regular season, Maxey averaged 17 points a game. During Game 1, Maxey scored 23 points and an astounding 38 points in Game 2. With all of Toronto's defense being focused on Embiid, opportunities have been opening up for Maxey, and he is taking advantage. Maxey's point prop is a no-brainer tonight.

Tyrese Maxey Over 18.5 Points (-118)

Tobias Harris is consistent as they come. Not only is Harris getting his 17 points a game, but he's also cleaning up on the scoring opportunities missed by Embiid. Harris has scored 46 points in the last two games. Toronto has figured out how to slow down Embiid, but they have no answer for Philly's shooters.

Tobias Harris Over 15.5 Points (-102)

Something to note, the first baskets in both game 1 & 2 were 3-pointers by Fred VanVleet. It would seem unlikely to happen for the third time, but crazier things have happened.

First Basket - Fred VanVleet (+850)

First Basket Three Point Field Goal by Fred VanVleet (+1400)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Prediction

It is extremely difficult to predict what will happen in a series once the location changes. Teams can take a momentum shift playing at home. The Raptors have lost by 15 and 20 points, and it would be hard to believe playing in Canada would make a double-digit point difference.

Philly would love to sweep in what was predicted to be a close series. Both Joel Embiid and James Harden haven't played their best, so look forward to these two to step it up and take a 3-0 lead in the series.

