Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction April 23rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Philadelphia 76ers look to finish the sweep of the Toronto Raptors in Game 4. The Raptors, on the other hand, will try to avoid the embarrassment of being swept on their home court.

Game 3 was an overtime thriller. Double overtime looked imminent until Joel Embiid made a turnaround jumper for three as time expired. This demoralizing loss might make Game 4 a formality. Going down 3-0 in such a fantastic fashion takes a team's life.

Barstool Sports @barstoolsports JOEL EMBIID GETS PAYBACK FOR THE KAWHI SHOT JOEL EMBIID GETS PAYBACK FOR THE KAWHI SHOT https://t.co/CHtefVSnHj

"JOEL EMBIID GETS PAYBACK FOR THE KAWHI SHOT."

For those unaware, while being guarded by Joel Embiid, Kawhi Leonard nailed the craziest jump shot in playoff history. The shot came as time expired in Game 7 of the 2019 Eastern Conference Semifinals. The 76ers went home, and the Raptors went on to win the finals that year.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors game details

Fixture: Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Date & Time: Saturday, April 23rd, 2:00 PM EDT

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario, CA

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread Moneyline Over/Under 76er -2.5 (-112) -138 Over 213.5 (-110) Raptors +2.5 (-108) +118 Under 213.5 (-110)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Best Picks

Joel Embiid Over 29.5 (-104)

Joel Embiid is playing with a vendetta. He has carried the 76ers to the playoffs for five years in a row, but he doesn't even have a conference finals appearance to show for his efforts.

He will be looking to close out the series in Game 4, and start preparing for the Heat.

OG Anunoby Over 18.5 Points (-120)

OG Anunoby has balled out in the playoffs. During the regular season, he averaged 17 points per game. However, in the past three games, he's scored 20, 26 & 26 points, respectively. An 18.5 prop is an insult.

Tyrese Maxey Over 18.5 Points (-106)

Tyrese Maxey has been playing out of his mind this series. As predicted, he hit his point prop last game, as he has in every game. There is no reason to believe the trend will end in Game 4.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Toronto Raptors Prediction

"the countdown to game 4."

While the series is likely over, anything can happen in Game 4. The Raptors may play their hearts out to pick up a win in front of the home crowd. On the other hand, the 76ers may want to shut the door on this series.

There is no sure play here, but bettors should lean towards the 76ers; they haven't lost yet; why should they start now? The over, however, is the smart play. Philly will bring their very best, and the Raptors will have to put up at least 110 to have a chance of winning.

76ers (-138) & Over 213.5 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. Will the 76ers close out the series? Yes No 0 votes so far

Edited by Adam Dickson