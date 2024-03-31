Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024

Sunday’s matchup between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors will be a battle between two crippled teams trying to do their best. Philly remains without reigning MVP Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton and Robert Covington. It will try to arrest a three-game skid that has its top-eight spot precariously hanging by a thread.

The Raptors will host the 76ers minus Scottie Barnes, Ochai Agbaji, Chris Boucher, Immanuel Quickley and Jakob Poeltl. Their coach Darko Rajakovic will likely lean on second-stringers to act as primary options on offense if the questionable R.J. Barrett isn’t cleared to play. Toronto’s in an even worse situation than the visitors as they have won just once in the entire month.

Nick Nurse’s 76ers will continue to slog through the remaining games without “The Process.” His team has been showing fight and grit, particularly in their last three games but the injuries have been too much to overcome. They will be hoping to get the job done versus a squad more injury-struck than them.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Preview, prediction and betting tips

Scotiabank Arena will host the showdown between the Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors. TSN and NBC Sports Philadelphia will provide local coverage of the game. Basketball fans outside the said regions can stream the matchup by subscribing to the NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: 76ers (-650) vs. Raptors (+475)

Spread: 76ers (-11.5) vs. Raptors (+11.5)

Total (O/U): 76ers (o218.0 -110) vs. Raptors (u218.0 -110)

Editor’s Note: The odds could change closer to the game. The odds listed were as per available information at the time of the writing.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Game preview

The Philadelphia 76ers pushed three playoff-bound teams in their three straight losses before eventually succumbing in the end. Philly’s poise, grit and resilience have to be admired as they were a couple of breaks away from pulling an upset in each of those defeats. They will not need to overcome those disadvantages against the Raptors but they can’t be complacent as well.

The Toronto Raptors offense has been quite horrible as the lineup has been decimated by injuries. If R.J. Barrett isn’t cleared to play, the Raptors will again have to rely on backups to carry the team. Gradey Dick, Kelly Olynyk and Gary Trent Jr. will have to be more aggressive in trying to score to prevent a rout.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Starting lineups, subs and rotations

PF - Tobias Harris, C - Mo Bamba, PG - Kyle Lowry, PG - Tyrese Maxey and SG - Kelly Oubre Jr. will start for the Philadelphia 76ers. Buddy Hield could come in to relieve Lowry and add more size and threat from behind the arc. Nick Nurse can insert Nic Batum for an ultra small ball lineup against Toronto’s depleted lineup.

PF - Kelly Olynyk, SG - Gary Trent Jr., G - Gradey Dick, SF - Garett Temple and G - Javon Freeman-Liberty can open the game for the Toronto Raptors.

Bruce Brown is likely to come in first to shore up whichever area needs a boost. Toronto has very little option regarding the roster so it’s anybody’s guess how Darko Rajakovic will utilize the remaining healthy players.

Editor’s Note: These are predicted starting lineups, which could change depending on the availability of players uncertain to play.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Betting tips

Gary Trent Jr. has an 18.5 over/under points prop. The Toronto Raptors will ask the veteran shooter to actively and even aggressively look for his shots. Over his last five games, he has averaged 20.0 PPG so he might get over his points prop in his current form.

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Tyrese Maxey has a 27.5 over/under points prop. Maxey had an off night on Friday versus the Cleveland Cavaliers, hitting just 7-of-26 shots for only 16 points. Versus Toronto’s injury-ravaged roster, he could go off again and get past his points prop.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors: Prediction

The 76ers badly need to finish strong to keep the eighth spot in the Eastern Conference. They are a win-needy team who will try to pounce on the Raptors’ unfortunate spate of injuries. Philly is likely leaving Canada with a win against the hosts’ +11.5 spread.