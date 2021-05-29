Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 29th, 2021 | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Philadelphia 76ers have started the 2021 NBA Playoffs in dominant fashion by claiming two comprehensive wins against the Washington Wizards. Bradley Beal and company will now have a chance to strike back on home turf in Game 3.

The Philadelphia 76ers' big three have risen to the occasion to make life easier for head coach Doc Rivers. Tobias Harris has led the team in scoring, averaging 28 points on 57.1% shooting across the two games. Joel Embiid has a true shooting value of 74.2% while Ben Simmons is averaging a triple-double.

For the Washington Wizards, it's been all about Bradley Beal. Despite dealing with Simmons and Embiid on multiple occasions, he's found ways to finish at the rim efficiently. While Beal has scored 66 points in the first two games, the rest of the Wizards crew – including Russell Westbrook – has failed to turn up.

Philadelphia 76ers Injury Report

Tobias Harris shoots over Ish Smith

Both Tobias Harris and Seth Curry suffered ankle injuries during Game 2. Harris was able to practice on Friday and wasn't listed on the injury report. Curry missed practice but has been listed as probable. Barring any last-minute hiccups, both players should be available for tonight's matchup.

Washington Wizards Injury Report

Russell Westbrook winces after tweaking his ankle

Russell Westbrook tweaked his right ankle twice against the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday and had to exit the game early. Westbrook has been listed as questionable, but he has a history of playing through pain so don't be surprised if he suits up against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight.

The Washington Wizards also have two long-term absentees in Deni Avdija and Thomas Bryant, both of whom won't be playing again this season.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Lineups

Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers are expected to have a full-strength roster at hand. If that's the case, Ben Simmons and Seth Curry will slot into the backcourt, while Danny Green, Tobias Harris and Joel Embiid will complete the frontcourt.

22 PTS | 7 REB | 3 AST



Yet another dominant night from the big man.



📹⤵️ pic.twitter.com/rP7OFCSBws — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) May 27, 2021

Veteran George Hill will lead the second unit with his playmaking and shooting ability. Defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle will play a crucial role, especially down the stretch. Dwight Howard will also trouble the Washington Wizards bigs. Furkan Korkmaz and Tyrese Maxey will provide offensive firepower off the bench.

Washington Wizards

Russell Westbrook's minutes might be limited, but he's likely to start at point guard for the Washington Wizards with Raul Neto slotting beside him. The starting frontcourt will comprise of Bradley Beal, Rui Hachimura and Alex Len.

Brad dropped 24p in the first half. Second half starts now!#WizSixers | @RealDealBeal23 pic.twitter.com/AEoRwjmnau — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) May 27, 2021

Ish Smith will lead the Wizards' second unit with his pace and sharp passing. The big man duo of Daniel Gafford and Robin Lopez will try to give Joel Embiid a tough time in the paint. Davis Bertans will hope to get over the hump and start making a few buckets from downtown.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards: Predicted Starting 5s

Philadelphia 76ers

Point Guard - Ben Simmons | Shooting Guard - Seth Curry | Small Forward - Danny Green | Power Forward - Tobias Harris | Center - Joel Embiid

Washington Wizards

Point Guard - Russell Westbrook | Shooting Guard - Raul Neto | Small Forward - Bradley Beal | Power Forward - Rui Hachimura | Center - Alex Len

