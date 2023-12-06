Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Prediction and betting tips | Dec. 6, 2023

The Philadelphia 76ers (12-7) will face the Washington Wizards (3-16) on Wednesday, December 6. The Wizards have struggled to begin the new season and will undoubtedly be trying to get their season back on track. However, the Sixers are one of the better teams in the Eastern Conference this year and will pose a stern test.

Tyrese Maxey's breakout performances have given the Sixers a new dimension. His speed and scoring ability will be tough to stop, especially for a Wizards defense that has looked porous over their first 19 games of the new season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Game details, prediction and betting tips

Game Details

Teams: Philadelphia 76ers (12-7) vs. Washington Wizards (3-16)

Date and Time: Dec. 6, 2023 | 7:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington DC

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Preview

The Washington Wizards will enter their game against the Philadelphia 76ers sweating on the availability of Jordan Poole, who is listed as questionable due to a left ankle sprain. Johnny Davis is also questionable heading into the contest.

The Sixers will enter the contest with a fully healthy roster. De'Anthony Melton is listed as probable, as he looks likely to have overcome his battle with illness. As such, the Sixers will have a slight advantage due to the depth and talent available within their roster.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Projected starting lineups

The Philadelphia 76ers starting lineup could look like this: Tyrese Maxey, De'Anthony Melton, Robert Covington, Tobias Harris, and Joel Embiid.

The two-man game between Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey is the Sixers' best offensive weapon. The Washington Wizards will have a difficult time slowing down the two All-Star talents.

The Washington Wizards starting five could look like this: Jordan Poole, Tyus Jones, Deni Avdija, Kyle Kuzma and Daniel Gafford.

The Wizards have struggled on both ends of the floor to begin the new season, it's hard to envision them halting their slide against the Sixers.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Betting tips

Tyrese Maxey has scored over 24.5 points in seven of his last 10 games. He is a -125 to make it eight in 11 when he faces the Washington Wizards on Wednesday.

Kyle Kuzma is -115 to score over 23.5 points against the Sixers. You can get the same odds on the under. He has scored over 23.5 points in four of his last 10 outings.

Daniel Gafford has made more than 1.5 blocks in a game on seven of his last 10 appearances for the Washington Wizards. He's a -135 to get over 1.5 blocks against the Sixers. You can take the under for +110.

Joel Embiid has dished out seven or more assists in six of his last 10 games. Against the Wizards, he will be +114 to hand out over 6.5 dimes. You can get the under for -142.

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Washington Wizards: Betting tips

The Philadelphia 76ers are heavy favorites as they enter their game against the Washington Wizards. The Sixers are -10 on the spread (-110) and -480 on the money line. Nick Nurse's team has emerged as a genuine contender in the Eastern Conference due to their fast-paced offense and stringent defense.

Still, the Sixers must guard against complacency. The Wizards may be struggling, but they're still an NBA team, which means they're capable of taking advantage when mistakes are made, or a team lacks the required energy and execution.

Nevertheless, the presence of Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey should ensure the Sixers add another win to their season tally.