Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Series Prediction & Preview | Round 1, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The first-seeded Philadelphia 76ers will take on the eighth-seeded Washington Wizards in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

The 76ers have been in impressive form since the start of the season, with coach Doc Rivers coming in and center Joel Embiid playing the best basketball of his career. They got off to a 7-1 start and kept the consistency throughout the regular season to stay in first place in the East with a 49-23 record.

The Washington Wizards, on the other hand, registered a lowly 4-12 record between December and January. They put in a good run in mid-February but were still a highly inconsistent squad.

Though the Wizards started April with four losses in a row, they got hot at ended the season with 17 wins in their last 23 games. They subsequently secured a spot in the play-in tournament after finishing with a 34-38 record.

The Washington Wizards were still inconsistent in the play-in tournament and fell to the Boston Celtics in an apathetic loss. However, they registered a convincing victory over the Indiana Pacers to qualify for the NBA Playoffs.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Series Schedule

Game 1: Wizards at 76ers | Wells Fargo Center | Sunday, May 23rd, 1:00 PM ET

Game 2: Wizards at 76ers | Wells Fargo Center | Tuesday, May 26th, 7:00 PM ET

Game 3: 76ers at Wizards | Capital One Arena | Thursday, May 29th, TBD

Game 4: 76ers at Wizards | Capital One Arena | Sunday, May 31st, TBD

Game 5*: Wizards at 76ers | Wells Fargo Center | Tuesday, June 2nd, TBD

Game 6*: 76ers at Wizards | Capital One Arena | Thursday, June 4th, TBD

Game 7*: Wizards at 76ers | Wells Fargo Center | Saturday, June 6th, TBD

* If necessary

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards regular season head-to-head record

The Philadelphia 76ers and the Washington Wizards met three times in the 2020-21 NBA regular season.

Their first matchup, on December 23rd, 2020, was the season-opening game for both squads, and the Philadelphia 76ers took a 113-107 home win.

The two teams met again at Wells Fargo Center on January 6th, 2021. Bradley Beal's 60 points were not enough against Joel Embiid's 38 and Seth Curry's 28 points.

The Philadelphia 76ers then swept the season series against the Washington Wizards with a 127-101 win on the road.

Joel Embiid dominated the Washington Wizards in the regular season, averaging 30 points in only 30 minutes per game and making 60.4% of his field goals.

Philadelphia 76ers strengths heading into the playoffs

Ben Simmons #25 and Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers

The Philadelphia 76ers were a true Doc Rivers team throughout the 2020-21 NBA season. They finished second in the entire NBA in Defensive Rating, with 107.6 points allowed per 100 possessions in the 72-game regular season.

Their defense was highly effective, as they allowed the third-lowest two-point percentage (51%) and the ninth-lowest three-point percentage (36%) to the opposition.

The Philadelphia 76ers' defense also forced the second-most turnovers to rivals in the regular season. The team had four players ranked in the top 20 in Defensive Rating in the NBA, the most from any team.

Washington Wizards strengths heading into the playoffs

Though they were inconsistent throughout the 2020-21 NBA regular season, Scott Brooks' Washington Wizards found some rhythm in the final month of competition. They were a top-10 team in both Offensive and Defensive Ratings in that span.

The Wizards were not the most efficient team on both ends of the floor throughout the entire 72-game season. However, if they manage to sustain the level shown in the last month of the season, they could certainly be in a position of strength against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Washington Wizards also have star power in Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal. Both stars have something to prove in the NBA Playoffs, which could give a good boost to the team.

Philadelphia 76ers weaknesses heading into the playoffs

As the top-seeded team in the Eastern Conference, the Philadelphia 76ers did not show too many weaknesses throughout the regular season.

However, if there's an area that the Washington Wizards can exploit in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, it could be Matisse Thybulle's hand injury that kept him off the court for the final four games of the season.

Thybulle is arguably the best perimeter defender on the Philadelphia 76ers' roster, even though Ben Simmons is one of the finalists for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

The Philadelphia 76ers will need Thybulle to perform against the Washington Wizards. If he is not at 100%, it could be an issue for Doc Rivers' defense.

Washington Wizards weaknesses heading into the playoffs

Bradley Beal #3 and Russell Westbrook #4 of the Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards' main concern throughout the regular season was their defense. Though they ranked seventh in Defensive Rating in the last month of the season, they are 19th out of the 20 NBA teams in the entire campaign. This is something they'll need to address against the Philadelphia 76ers' offense (13th-best in the NBA).

Three-point shooting will be significant for the Washington Wizards during this series. They ranked 23rd in three-point field-goal percentage (35.1%) and 19th in three-point percentage allowed to their rivals, at 36.9%.

Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards Series Prediction

The Philadelphia 76ers are heavy favorites for their matchup against the Washington Wizards. The Sixers were a well-balanced team throughout the regular season, ranking 13th in Offensive Rating and second in Defensive Rating.

Though the Philadelphia 76ers' offense was not as impressive in terms of advanced stats, Joel Embiid will be a lot to handle for the Washington Wizards.

Embiid averaged 28.5 points, 10.6 rebounds, a steal and 1.8 blocks per game in the regular season while also putting up 51/37/85 shooting splits.

Having said that, the star power of the Washington Wizards should not be taken lightly. Westbrook and Beal's presence should give the Wizards the chance to take one victory and compete well throughout the series.

