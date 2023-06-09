Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings WNBA 2023: Where to watch, Odds, Predictions, Rosters and more

The Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings matchup will be played on Friday night. This will be the second game on the night that will feature five different matchups and 10 WNBA teams in total.

Brittney Griner has returned to basketball after being detained in Russia. She's looked fantastic this season and is the league's third-best scorer. However, the Mercury haven't been able to win games and are 1-5 so far in the season.

Interestingly, Griner and Satou Sabally are tied for third place on the scoring leaderboard entering Friday. This matchup will make the Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings game very exciting, as basketball fans will be able to watch some of the league's top scorers.

Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings will be played in Texas

The Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings will be played in College Park Center in Arlington, Texas, the home of the Wings. Dallas has played three games in this arena so far in the season for the perfect 3-0 record.

The basketball game will be broadcast on Bally Sports. However, fans will also be able to watch its live stream by subscribing to the WNBA League Pass. The game will tip off at 8 PM Eastern Time.

Phoenix will be led by Griner, who's been great this season (Image via Getty Images)

Brittney Griner will be the Mercury's starting center, while Sophie Cunningham and Brianna Turner are expected to be the starting forwards. Diana Taurasi will be in the backcourt, while Moriah Jefferson could be another starting guard.

Jefferson is questionable for the game as she's dealing with ankle issues. If she's ruled out, she'll likely be replaced by Shey Peddy.

The Wings will be without Teaira McCowan, their starting center, who will likely be replaced by Natasha Howard. Satou Sabally, the team's best scorer, and Maddy Siegrist will run the frontcourt.

Dallas will have Arike Ogunbowale and Veronica Burton as its starting guards.

Sabally will be a key player in the Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings matchup (Image via Getty Images)

Here are the odds for the upcoming WNBA matchup:

Against the spread : Mercury +4.50 (-116), Wings -4.5 (-107)

: Mercury +4.50 (-116), Wings -4.5 (-107) Moneyline : Mercury +145, Wings -180

: Mercury +145, Wings -180 Total points (167.5): Over (-107), Under (-115)

This will be the second Phoenix Mercury vs Dallas Wings matchup in two days, as these two teams played on Wednesday. The Wings won the game by five points, 84-79, and we expect them to get another victory on Friday night.

Score prediction: Phoenix Mercury 82 - 89 Dallas Wings

