Phoenix Suns' 2021-22 NBA season preview: Roster moves, starting lineup projection, and training camp storylines to follow

It was a sensational season for the Phoenix Suns and their fans last year. Unfortunately, it didn't end with the storybook ending that all hoped for. After making it to the NBA Finals, the Suns looked destined for a championship after taking a 2-0 lead against the Milwaukee Bucks. That was all until the Bucks rattled off four straight wins, clinching the 2021 NBA Championship.

For a team that came out of nowhere and became one of the most exciting teams in the NBA, it's going to be viewed as a massive success for the Phoenix Suns. Now comes the challenging part for the Suns. After a year filled with impressive play and an underdog type of season, the rest of the league is going to be on full alert when they see Phoenix on the upcoming schedule. Can this Suns team make another title run when the league is going to give them their best "punch" on a nightly basis?

Phoenix Suns' roster moves so far in the 2021-22 NBA season

Landry Shamet could be a massive addition for the Suns

After a team has an impressive season, it's always important to look at some of the weaknesses of the team and attack them in the offseason. That's exactly what the Phoenix Suns did over the summer. There's no denying that this Suns roster has an intriguing rotation when you're talking about the top seven players in the mix. From there, the Suns had some questions, and they needed to find a way to get creative and add some more assets. One of the notable moves the Suns made was trading for former Brooklyn Nets wing Landry Shamet. After spending the early part of his career alongside head coach Monty Williams, Shamet will now be positioned to have a bit of a "bounce back" year with the Suns as a big piece of the rotation off the bench.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn Brooklyn has traded guard Landry Shamet to Phoenix for Jevon Carter and the 29th pick in tonight's draft, sources tell ESPN. Brooklyn has traded guard Landry Shamet to Phoenix for Jevon Carter and the 29th pick in tonight's draft, sources tell ESPN.

Another important area that the Phoenix Suns needed to tackle was the depth behind big man Deandre Ayton. The Suns have tried to address that before when they invested the 10th overall selection in the 2020 NBA draft on big man Jalen Smith. Unfortunately, Smith hasn't shown enough to carve out a consistent role with Phoenix yet. Instead, Phoenix went out this summer and got veteran big man JaVale McGee as some "insurance" behind Ayton.

Phoenix has lost a number of valued depth pieces over the summer, including Torrey Craig and Jevon Carter. The hope is that some of their additions above can replace the impact over the course of the season.

Important storylines for Phoenix Suns' training camp

Can Devin Booker help the Suns get back to the NBA Finals?

#1 Will the Suns be able to create the same magic as last year?

It's one of the most important storylines to monitor whenever a team suddenly has amplified success during a season. Phoenix quickly went from "impressive on paper" to "NBA title contender" as the season progressed last year. The Suns won't be able to sneak up on anyone this year. They will have the full undivided attention of each team on a nightly basis. If the Suns can continue to stay healthy, while allowing the young pieces on this team to continue to grow, they have the chance to beat anyone on any given night. But it's not going to be easy.

#2 Can Deandre Ayton build off last year's success?

Can Deandre Ayton unlock another level to his game?

One of the major reasons behind the success of the Phoenix Suns last year was the brilliance of big man Deandre Ayton. The recently turned 23-year-old became one of the most impressive young big men in the NBA, showing development on both sides of the ball. Much of Ayton's success last year came from the veteran leadership of teammate Chris Paul. Ayton even expressed earlier in the year that Paul had a massive impact on his career.

“I think he was the best thing that happened to my career. I can say that every day. Just is really a dude who pays attention to detail. It’s not how you say it, it’s what he’s saying… I never know a guy who cares so much about basketball and competing at everything. And it’s contagious and that’s what he built in me as well and just having him as a teammate and the experience that he’s went through and teaching me the little things has helped me and it’s working.”

#3 Is it a potential "breakout" year for Mikal Bridges?

Mikal Bridges could be the key towards another deep Playoff run

Another player in line for a hefty extension is talented two-way player Mikal Bridges. The 25-year-old has become one of the most underrated defenders in the league and continues to show flashes of a developing offensive game. If the Phoenix Suns are looking for a way to take a leap forward towards another NBA championship run, Bridges could be the reason why. If Mikal Bridges can find the key towards unlocking his treasure chest of offensive versatility, it's only going to make this Suns roster that much more dangerous.

Predicted starting lineup for the Phoenix Suns heading into 2021-22 NBA season

The Phoenix Suns roster should be set in stone when it comes to the starting lineup. Expect Jae Crowder to be the man alongside Deandre Ayton, as his veteran presence and defensive mentality has given the Suns a unique ability to switch against opposing offenses. Keep an eye on Cameron Johnson as he started to build some serious confidence in the NBA Playoffs.

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Jae Crowder | Center - Deandre Ayton

