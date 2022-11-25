Phoenix Suns forward gives thoughts on Patrick Beverley's ejection: "They got a little more frustrated than we did"

Patrick Beverley was involved in an altercation with the Phoenix Suns' Deandre Ayton during their last game. Torrey Craig believes frustration got the better of Beverley, which is what led to his reaction.

After a hard foul on Austin Reaves, Devin Booker gave the youngster a staredown, while Ayton stood over him. Beverley was not at all thrilled with the occurrence and shoved Ayton.

Although Booker and Ayton both got technicals for taunting, Beverley was ejected from the game for shoving a player. Ayton was ready to retaliate before the coaching staff and security held him down.

Craig was asked by Phoenix Suns beat writer Duane Rankin why he believes it gets so intense when the Suns and Lakers play, and he said:

"Just two competitive teams. Want to win bad, emotions come out, and things get escalated. It's just all competition, competing."

When asked for his take on the Beverley-Ayton altercation, he said:

"Like I said, it's two guys competing. They both extremely competitive guys. I just think they got a little more frustrated than we did, which led to that altercation. I'm just happy we came away with the W.

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin



Torrey Craig on Patrick Beverley's shove of Deandre Ayton that led to an ejection for Beverley in



bit.ly/3OyMDEU "I just think they got a little more frustrated than we did, which led to that altercation."Torrey Craig on Patrick Beverley's shove of Deandre Ayton that led to an ejection for Beverley in #Suns win Tuesday over #Lakers "I just think they got a little more frustrated than we did, which led to that altercation." Torrey Craig on Patrick Beverley's shove of Deandre Ayton that led to an ejection for Beverley in #Suns win Tuesday over #Lakers. bit.ly/3OyMDEU https://t.co/zMshAC30gC

Despite the squabble, there werepositives to take from the Lakers' display. Anthony Davis has been on a tear and was arguably the best player on the floor that night.

The NBA has suspended Patrick Beverley for three games

Deandre Ayton of the Phoenix Suns falls over Austin Reaves of the Los Angles Lakers after being pushed by Patrick Beverley

There have been mixed reactions from individuals in the NBA community aboutBeverley's actions. Some called for stiffer punishments while others cheered Beverley for standing by his teammates.

You might also like: ”I think Patrick Beverley should be suspended” – Former NBA player asserts strict disciplinary action to be levied on Patrick Beverley for shoving Suns player

However, the NBA was not at all pleased with the event and is committed to ensuring such actions are not encouraged. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the league has suspended Pat Bev for three games, adding that his history of unsportsmanlike acts was a factor in the decision-making process.

"Patrick Beverley's suspension is for shoving Suns‘ Deandre Ayton from behind, knocking him to the court, and was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts, NBA says."

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Shams Charania @ShamsCharania The NBA has suspended Lakers guard Patrick Beverley for three games. The NBA has suspended Lakers guard Patrick Beverley for three games. Patrick Beverley's suspension is for shoving Suns‘ Deandre Ayton from behind, knocking him to the court, and was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts, NBA says. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/… Patrick Beverley's suspension is for shoving Suns‘ Deandre Ayton from behind, knocking him to the court, and was based in part on Beverley’s history of unsportsmanlike acts, NBA says. twitter.com/ShamsCharania/…

In the 2021 Western Conference finals, Beverley shoved Chris Paul after losing the series. His actions resulted in a one-game suspension which took effect at the beginning of the following season.

Beverley will return to action on November 30 against the Portland Trail Blazers after serving his suspension. Beverley is averaging 4.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 2.9 assists this season. While he is not a high-level contributor on the offensive end, the Lakers will miss him on the other side of the floor.

You might also like: “I’m 1000% with Pat Bev…I wish he could have shoved him harder” – NBA analyst backs Patrick Beverley shoving Suns player

Poll : 0 votes