Phoenix Suns Injury Report: Latest on Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal's availability (Feb. 7)

The Phoenix Suns host the Utah Jazz on Friday in their first post-NBA trade deadline contest. The Suns will attempt to sweep the Jazz 4-0 in their season series.

Phoenix (25-25) enters Friday on a three-game losing streak, most recently getting blown out 140-109 during Wednesday's road clash against the OKC Thunder.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Trending

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

Despite being involved in several high-profile trade rumors, the floundering squad did little to alter its roster at Thursday's deadline. The Suns shipped veteran center Jusuf Nurkic and a 2026 first-round draft pick to the Charlotte Hornets. In exchange, it received forward Cody Martin, point guard Vasilije Micic and a 2026 second-rounder.

Expand Tweet

The deal isn't expected to drastically change Phoenix's fortunes. Meanwhile, the ninth-placed Western Conference team faces health concerns, with two members of its supposed Big 3 listed on its injury report.

Conversely, Utah (12-37) is coming off a 131-128 home victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, led by veteran guard Jordan Clarkson's 31-point performance.

Nevertheless, the rebuilding squad has little to play for. So, it will likely continue exercising caution with its key players down the stretch of the season to boost its draft lottery odds.

Phoenix Suns Injury Report: Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal iffy to suit up against Utah

Entering Friday, Suns superstar forward Kevin Durant and star shooting guard Bradley Beal are considered questionable to play.

Durant sat out Wednesday's loss to OKC due to a sprained left ankle and appears to be in jeopardy of missing his second straight game. On the flip side, Beal is a new addition to Phoenix's injury report, as he is dealing with left great toe soreness following consecutive 25-point outings.

Additionally, rookie wing Ryan Dunn is tagged as probable after exiting Wednesday's loss early with left ankle soreness.

Expand Tweet

How to watch Utah Jazz vs Phoenix Suns?

Utah and Phoenix's showdown is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET on Friday at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

The contest will be broadcast on KJZZ and AZFamily. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and Fubo.

Also Read: "Phoenix Suns said no to Randle, Naz and 3 firsts?" - NBA fans abuzz as Timberwolves’ last-minute bid for Kevin Durant-Anthony Edwards duo falls through

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback