Phoenix Suns Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Phoenix Suns were a surprise package last season as they muscled past some heavyweights to make their way into the NBA Finals. Although they fell short against the Bucks, the Chris Paul led team showed great character and promised a great future.

With the Point-God having signed a contract extension, the Phoenix Suns will once again be hoping to come all guns blazing and make a deep run in the playoffs during the 2021-22 season.

After impressing on his playoff debut, shooting guard Devin Booker will once again be hoping for a great season. Several additions, like Javale McGee and Landry Shamet, are also expected to add more depth to the Suns' roster. Ahead of the start of the regular season, the Phoenix Suns will be involved in their pre-season routine, which starts with the media day activities. Here's more on the entire pre-season schedule for the 2020-21 Western Conference champions.

Phoenix Suns roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

Men's Basketball Medal Ceremony: Day 15

The Phoenix Suns have 16 players on their roster ahead of the 2021-22 season. They recently signed 2018 first-round pick Chandler Hutchison to a two-way contract. The Suns also added a three-time NBA champion, Javale McGee, who could be a great bench player to kill the minutes when Deandre Ayton is out.

Phoenix also added a sensational shooter in Landry Shamet. He is a great role player and can shoot the ball extremely well from beyond the arc.

Here's the complete Phoenix Suns roster for the 2021-22 season

Player Name Position Years in the NBA Devin Booker Guard 6 Chris Paul Guard 16 Deandre Ayton Center 3 Dario Saric Forward 5 Jae Crowder Forward 9 Cameron Payne Guard 6 Mikal Bridges Forward 3 Javale McGee Center 13 Jalen Smith Forward 1 Cameron Johnson Forward 2 Landry Shamet Point Guard 3 Abdel Nader Forward 4 Elfrid Payton Point Guard 7 Frank Kaminsky Center 6 Chandler Hutchinson [two-way] Forward 3

Key dates for the Phoenix Suns entering the 2021-22 NBA season

Media day: September 27, Monday

Training Camp Start Date: September 28, Tuesday

Season opener: Denver Nuggets vs Phoenix Suns

(October 20, Wednesday, 10:00 PM ET)

Phoenix Suns preseason schedule and dates

Pre-season is going to be a crucial time for the Phoenix Suns to try out their roster. Having kept the core group intact, the Suns will be looking at pre-season as the perfect chance to give new additions and youngsters a chance to shine and possibly give coach Monty Williams something to think about. Here's the complete preseason schedule for the Phoenix Suns

Date and Time Match TV Channel October 4, 2021

10:00 PM ET Phoenix Suns vs Sacramento Kings Bally Sports Arizona October 6, 2021

10:00 PM ET Phoenix Suns vs LA Lakers Bally Sports Arizona October 10, 2021

10:00 PM ET LA Lakers vs Phoenix Suns Bally Sports Arizona October 13, 2021

10:00 PM ET Portland Trail Blazers vs Phoenix Suns Bally Sports Arizona

The Phoenix Suns will start their preseason by facing a young Sacramento team. Post that they face off against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 6. This is a repeat of the Western Conference first-round encounter between the two teams. Phoenix emerged victorious there, however, and they need to keep in mind that the Lakers are a different team this season.

Having added players like Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony, they look all charged up and set to make a run at the championship. After facing the Purple and Gold in two games, the Suns will end their preseason with a game against the Portland Trail Blazers at home.

Edited by Arnav Kholkar