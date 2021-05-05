Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The in-form Phoenix Suns will continue their road trip with a matchup against the Atlanta Hawks. The Suns are currently perched atop the Western Conference while the Hawks occupy the sixth seed in the East.

The Phoenix Suns are on a five-game winning run. They've beaten the New York Knicks, Utah Jazz and LA Clippers during this streak. Chris Paul has galvanized the team, but Devin Booker has been the main driving force for the Suns during their current unbeaten run, averaging 29.6 points on 54% shooting.

The Atlanta Hawks closed out April with three consecutive losses. Trae Young missed two of those games, but he's returned and led the Hawks to two wins on the trot, including the one on Monday against the Portland Trail Blazers. Young has averaged 28.7 points and 7.3 assists through the past three outings.

Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Report

Phoenix Suns

Jae Crowder

Veteran 3-and-D forward Jae Crowder remains sidelined for the Phoenix Suns with an ankle injury. Crowder has missed the last seven games and does not have a return timetable right now. Abdel Nader hasn't played since late March and underwent arthroscopic knee surgery a little over a week ago. He'll be unavailable as well.

Cameron Payne came off the bench in the Suns' victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers last night after missing one game due to a knee contusion. He should feature in the rotation against the Atlanta Hawks.

Atlanta Hawks

Bogdan Bogdanovic (left)

Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 25 points in the Atlanta Hawks' victory over the Blazers and looked completely fine. Bogdanovic's been listed as probable for tonight's matchup, so he may have encountered a slight issue during practice. He should be able to feature against the Phoenix Suns, though.

Cam Reddish (right Achilles soreness) and De'Andre Hunter (right knee soreness) continue to be long-term absentees for the Atlanta Hawks. Reddish hasn't played since late February, while Hunter has only featured in two of the Hawks' last 47 games.

Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Lineups

Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are likely to field an unchanged starting lineup from the previous game. The backcourt duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker has worked wonders for the Suns. Unless the team decides to rest any of the two guards at the last moment, both should feature against the Atlanta Hawks.

It’s the dunk AND the reaction for us 🤯 pic.twitter.com/WiVZj3Ofg3 — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) May 5, 2021

The frontcourt will comprise regular starters Mikal Bridges and Deandre Ayton, while Torrey Craig will continue to start in Jae Crowder's absence. Cam Johnson, Cameron Payne and Dario Saric should turn up with valuable contributions off the bench.

Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young has had to partner with several players in the backcourt, but he seems to have found the right chemistry with Bogdan Bogdanovic and the duo will feature in the Hawks' starting lineup on Wednesday.

Tony Snell started the last three games for the Hawks but with Kevin Huerter back to full fitness, he should reclaim the small forward's spot with Snell moving to the second unit. John Collins played only 18 minutes against the Portland Trail Blazers, but he'll occupy his usual spot in the starting lineup. Clint Capela will round out the frontcourt.

Expect Danilo Gallinari, Solomon Hill and Lou Williams to play crucial minutes off the bench.

Phoenix Suns vs Atlanta Hawks: Predicted Starting 5s

Phoenix Suns

Point Guard - Chris Paul | Shooting Guard - Devin Booker | Small Forward - Mikal Bridges | Power Forward - Torrey Craig | Center - Deandre Ayton

Atlanta Hawks

Point Guard - Trae Young | Shooting Guard - Bogdan Bogdanovic | Small Forward - Kevin Huerter | Power Forward - John Collins | Center - Clint Capela

Also read: Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - May 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21