Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - May 5th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

In-form Eastern Conference franchises the Milwaukee Bucks and Washington Wizards will clash off on Wednesday night. This is the final fixture between these sides this season, with the Bucks having won the previous two matchups.

Match Details

Fixture: Washington Wizards vs Milwaukee Bucks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Wednesday, May 5th, 8 PM ET (Thursday, 5:30 AM IST)

Venue: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, WI

Washington Wizards Preview

The Washington Wizards' late surge has thrust them into the Eastern Conference play-in picture. The Wizards are currently placed 10th with a 30-35 record, but they could realistically finish as high as the eighth seed.

The matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks marks the beginning of a five-game road trip for Scott Brooks' men. The Washington Wizards enter this tie on the back of an all-out offensive effort against the Indiana Pacers, where they won 154-141. Rui Hachimura led the Wizards with 27 points. He has been extremely efficient from the field of late, averaging 16.2 points on 58.5% shooting through the last five games.

When there are only 3 2️⃣0️⃣ rebound-2️⃣0️⃣ assist games in @NBA history and you own 2 of them 💪😤



Watch walking triple-double @Russwest44 go for 14-21-24 & make history in last night’s @WashWizards W! #WizPacers on-demand: https://t.co/VP3N1RapO4



pic.twitter.com/p0ADAT0OGU — MonumentalSportsNet (@MonSportsNet) May 4, 2021

Bradley Beal's volume scoring has helped the Washington Wizards a great deal this season. Beal had 26 points against the Pacers and is averaging a career-high 30.9 points per game this season on 48.4% shooting from the field.

Key Player - Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook has been the catalyst behind the Washington Wizards' uptick in fortunes. He had 14 points, 21 rebounds and 24 assists against the Indiana Pacers. He set an NBA record by notching up 14 triple-doubles in the month of April. Brodie's playmaking has allowed the likes of Beal and Hachimura to thrive. He leads the league with 11.2 assists per game, a career-high. Westbrook had 17 assists in the last matchup against the Milwaukee Bucks.

Washington Wizards Predicted Lineup

G Russell Westbrook, G Raul Neto, F Bradley Beal, F Rui Hachimura, C Alex Len

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are back in contention for the second seed in the East after notching two consecutive victories against the Brooklyn Nets. They're just 1.5 games behind the Nets and only one of their remaining seven matchups is against a team with a winning record. They'll continue their homestand by hosting the Washington Wizards on Wednesday night.

Jrue Holiday's arrival has helped the Milwaukee Bucks take things up a notch this season. Holiday has filled the gaps in the team's defense and also offers his playmaking ability to keep the scoreboard ticking. He's peaking at the right time too, with averages of 19.6 points, 7.2 assists and 5.8 rebounds in the last five games.

A near triple-double for Jrueski:



23 PTS | 10 AST | 8 REB pic.twitter.com/71r0SX6iQM — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) May 5, 2021

Khris Middleton continued his hot streak with a 23-point performance against the Nets last night. Middleton has averaged 24.2 points, seven rebounds and six assists in the last five outings. Third-year player Donte DiVincenzo turned up for the Milwaukee Bucks as well against Brooklyn by scoring 10 points and grabbing 15 rebounds.

Key Player - Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo returned in emphatic fashion after suffering an injury scare against the Houston Rockets. The Greek Freak orchestrated the Milwaukee Bucks' two wins against the Brooklyn Nets, by recording a combined 85 points, 20 rebounds and 17 assists. Giannis had a triple-double in each of the previous two matchups against the Washington Wizards earlier this season.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

G Jrue Holiday, G Donte DiVincenzo, F Khris Middleton, F Giannis Antetokounmpo, C Brook Lopez

Wizards vs Bucks Match Prediction

Both the Washington Wizards and Milwaukee Bucks are in great form. Giannis Antetokounmpo's blistering run in the last couple of games gives the Bucks the edge though. The Wizards don't have the defensive nous to keep a red-hot Giannis quiet for the length of the game.

Meanwhile, both Russell Westbrook and Bradley Beal will have their hands full dealing with Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton respectively. The game should go down to the wire and the Washington Wizards will likely put up a valiant effort, but the Milwaukee Bucks are the favorites to win.

Where to watch Wizards vs Bucks?

Local coverage of this matchup will be available on NBC Sports Washington and Bally Sports Wisconsin. You can also live stream the same on the NBA League Pass.

