Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets prediction and combined 5 - April 25th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Brooklyn Nets in an enticing 2020-21 NBA matchup at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Phoenix Suns only produced 86 points in a loss against the Boston Celtics in their last outing. The Suns, riding on the exploits of their guard pairing of Devin Booker and Chris Paul, have compiled an impressive 42-17 record on the season in the Western Conference.

The Brooklyn Nets, meanwhile, have taken the top spot in their Conference despite missing the likes of Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. DeAndre Jordan has returned to the starting center role for the Brooklyn Nets, while Blake Griffin and Bruce Brown Jr. have impressed with their performances off the bench.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets | NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Sunday, April 25th; 3:30 PM ET (Monday; 1 PM IST).

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY.

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction

The Phoenix Suns have all their key stars available for the Brooklyn Nets game.

The Phoenix Suns registered a rare poor outing against the Boston Celtics. Chris Paul top-scored with 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists, while Devin Booker converted just one of his eight 3-point attempts. However, the Phoenix Suns have been solid at both ends of the court this season and will look to return to winning ways against the Brooklyn Nets.

The Brooklyn Nets are without Kevin Durant and James Harden, so Kyrie Irving will be expected to lead his side to victory against the Phoenix Suns.

Joe Harris top-scored in the Nets' last game with 20 points, while Jeff Green also had a decent shooting night, scoring 19 points. However, Nicolas Claxton and Tyler Johnson have been reported injured, which might leave the Brooklyn Nets short on bench options.

The Phoenix Suns will be the slight favorites entering this matchup, considering the injuries the Brooklyn Nets are grappling with.

On that note, let's have a look at a hypothetical combined starting five of the Phoenix Suns and the Brooklyn Nets.

Phoenix Suns vs Brooklyn Nets: Combined 5

Point Guard – Kyrie Irving l Shooting Guard – Chris Paul l Small Forward – Devin Booker l Power Forward – Mikal Bridges l Center – DeAndre Ayton.

Considering the injuries, the Brooklyn Nets are dealing with. Kyrie Irving is the only Nets player who makes it to this hypothetical combined 5.

Irving, along with Durant and Harden, form the most lethal 'big 3' in the league currently. Irving registered 15 points, 11 assists, nine rebounds, four steals and a block in the Nets’ last victory and is averaging more than 27 points per game, making him the second most prolific scorer for the Brooklyn Nets this season.

Chris Paul and Devin Booker have been arguably the most lethal guard-pairing in the league this season, with both stars playing some of the best basketball they have played in a long time. Paul’s offensive awareness and playmaking prowess have allowed Booker to register more than 25 points per game, with both stars playing their roles defensively as well.

Meanwhile, Mikal Bridges is a candidate for the All-Defensive team this year and was in the top ten for overall deflections in both his previous two seasons in the competition.

This campaign, Bridges has been the second-most efficient shooter in the Phoenix Suns’ lineup and has had a huge improvement in his 3-point shooting as well. He is shooting at slightly over 40% from the 3-point zone.

Both James Harden (right) and Kevin Durant (left) are injured for the Brooklyn Nets.

DeAndre Ayton has been the most efficient shooter for the Phoenix Suns this season.

He is averaging a double-double for his third straight campaign, registering 15 points and 10.5 rebounds per game. He has improved his shooting efficiency by over 10% compared to his exploits last season.

DeAndre Ayton is also producing more than a block per game. So he takes up the center spot in this hypothetical starting five, ahead of DeAndre Jordan.