Phoenix Suns vs Charlotte Hornets Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 viral moments

The NBA has six games tonight, one of them featuring the Phoenix Suns versus the Charlotte Hornets. This is their second and final meeting of the 2023-24 season, with Phoenix leading the season series. The Suns are eyeing a season series sweep against the Hornets, while the other team is looking forward to their 18th win of the season.

The last time the two teams played against each other, the Suns came out victorious, with a 133-119 win. Devin Booker led the game with 35 points and was lights out from beyond the arc as he made five 3s in seven tries. For the Hornets, Terry Rozier was with the team at the time and had 42 points, but it was not enough for them to get the win.

Tonight, the Suns came out on top 107-96, with Booker and Kevin Durant leading the charge. The two stars struggled early on but found their footing in the second half.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In the opening quarter, Booker couldn't make a shot, but the Suns were lucky they had Eric Gordon and Grayson Allen. In his first three attempts, the four-time All-Star couldn't make anything fall, but Gordon had eight points off the bench and Allen contributed with seven points.

However, Booker was the only player for the Suns who reached the 20-point mark. Both Durant and Bradley Beal had less than 20 points. The star of the night for the Phoenix Suns versus Charlotte Hornets game was Jusuf Nurkic, who finished with 21 rebounds.

Also Read: Phoenix Suns vs Charlotte Hornets Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for March 15 | 2023-24 NBA Season

Top 5 moments of Phoenix Suns vs Charlotte Hornets game

Here's a look at five plays that stood out from the matchup:

#5. Booker's deadly and-one from the mid-range

Phoenix Suns v Charlotte Hornets

Booker has mastered the mid-range and is deadly once he's within the range. The Hornets did their best to prevent him from scoring in his comfort zone, but the Suns star proved to be a tough cover.

Tre Mann tried to stay in front of Booker, but the four-time All-Star's footwork caused him to commit a foul. The former Kentucky guard got up for the shot, was fouled, fell on the floor and made the shot.

Expand Tweet

#4. Jusuf Nurkic's big rebounding night followed by a jam

Phoenix Suns v Dallas Mavericks

Jusuf Nurkic continues to impress fans with his rebounding for the Suns. Nurkic ended the night with 21 rebounds, his second 20-rebound night in a row. What's even more impressive is that he's doing it while fasting for Ramadan.

Late in the fourth, the Bosnian big man grabbed his 20th rebound and made the most of it. He dribbled once and delivered a two-handed jam, securing the lead for the win.

Expand Tweet

#3. Micic's ball fake leads to an easy two

Vasilije Micić has a certain level of mastery of the game as he was a professional basketball player even before he arrived in the league. With LaMelo Ball out of the game, he had his chance to show off the skills he honed throughout the years.

In a drive against Gordon, Micic faked a pass in the lane, which fooled the former Sixth Man of the Year. The fake led to an easy two points for the 6-foot-3 guard, wowing the crowd.

Expand Tweet

#2. Picture perfect play for Drew Eubanks

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns

Drew Eubanks is an energizer for the Suns whenever he's out of the bench. Throughout the season, he's provided hustle for the team and his outing against the Hornets is no exception.

During an off-ball movement that was initiated by Durant, the baseline opened up for the big man, giving him an easy slam dunk.

Expand Tweet

#1. 29-year-old rookie makes "KD" touch the ground

Charlotte Hornets v Philadelphia 76ers

It's always fun for fans to see a highlight play against a star player. Tonight, they got a treat thanks to Micic, who showed off his moves. As he drove to the basket, the Serbian guard pulled back, causing Durant to fall to the ground. His play didn't end there, as he did a pump fake on Beal to make the easy lay, giving fans a highlight in the Phoenix Suns vs Charlotte Hornets game.

Expand Tweet

The 29-year-old rookie started the season with the OKC Thunder, but is now playing for the Hornets after he was traded at the deadline.