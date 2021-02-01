Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks Prediction & Match Preview - February 1st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Phoenix Suns will take on the Dallas Mavericks at the American Airlines Center on Monday.

The Suns are 6th in the Western Conference with a 10-8 NBA record, while the Dallas Mavericks are struggling at 13th after severely underperforming.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Dallas Mavericks | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Monday, February 1st, 8:30 PM ET (Tuesday, 7:00 AM IST)

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas

Phoenix Suns Preview

After a rough spell that saw them lose 3 games in a row, the Phoenix Suns have improved considerably in the last week. They managed to win their last 2 games, with one of the victories coming against the Dallas Mavericks.

The Suns have been one of the best defensive units in the league this season, only conceding 107.5 points per game.

The Phoenix Suns are in a buoyant mood after back-to-back wins and will be looking to make it three in a row when they meet the Dallas Mavericks.

Key Player- Chris Paul

Chris Paul had a great game against the Dallas Mavericks in their first meeting

Chris Paul will have to step up big time against the Dallas Mavericks. His side cannot allow a slumping Mavs team to pile more misery on them.

The veteran guard had a superb game against them in the first meeting, and head coach Monty Williams will expect another big game from the former Houston Rockets man in the absence of Devin Booker.

Paul is averaging 15.6 points, 8.7 assists, and 4.6 rebounds in 18 games thus far.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Mikal Bridges, F Cameron Johnson, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton

Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Dallas Mavericks are going through a terrible slump, which has seen them lose five successive games. All these defeats have come with heavy margins, which shows how poor the Mavericks have been in both phases of the game.

Despite having an attack-minded coach in Rick Carlisle as well as European superstars Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis, the Dallas Mavericks have been one of the worst offenses in the NBA, averaging only 108.7 points per game.

The Mavs will have to string a few wins together if they want to realize their goal of reaching the postseason.

Key Player- Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic will have to pull out all the stops against the Phoenix Suns

Luka Doncic has been putting up phenomenal numbers this campaign but has struggled to convert his personal stats into wins for his side. He will need to pull out all the stops in this mini-series with the Phoenix Suns.

The superstar from Slovenia is averaging an impressive 27.4 points, 9.2 rebounds, and 9.4 assists per game and will have to shoulder the load of the Dallas Mavericks' offense once again.

Dallas Mavericks Predicted Lineup

G Luka Doncic, G Dorian Finney-Smith, F Josh Richardson, F Kristaps Porzingis, C Willie Cauley-Stein.

Suns vs Mavericks Match Prediction

The Phoenix Suns have rediscovered their lost form and look like a confident unit that can take care of business on both ends of the floor. On the other hand, the Dallas Mavericks look like a deflated outfit that just can't seem to win.

It will be a tough task for the Mavericks to overcome the Suns, and fans can expect an easy win for the latter.

Where to watch Suns vs Mavericks

Local coverage of the Phoenix Suns-Dallas Mavericks game will be available on Fox Sports Southwest and Fox Sports Arizona. You can also live stream this matchup via the NBA League Pass.

