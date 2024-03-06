Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets Game Results and Highlights: Top 5 moments of the game (March 5)

The Denver Nuggets hosted the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday at the Ball Arena in Denver on Tuesday, in one of the marquee matchups in the NBA's nine-game schedule.

The Suns, following consecutive defeats, experienced a 118-110 loss to OKC Thunder on Sunday. Despite rallying from a 24-point deficit to lead in the fourth quarter, the Thunder had the last laugh. The outcome overshadowed a significant performance by ex-Denver center Jusuf Nurkic, who established a Suns franchise record with 31 rebounds.

Tuesday's game marked the 191st regular-season encounter between the Phoenix Suns and the Denver Nuggets. This was their second face-off of the season. The Nuggets had beaten the Suns 119-111 in their first encounter on Dec.1 in Phoenix.

The rivalry is set to continue, with one more game to take place on Mar. 27, in Denver. Before that, here are the top moments from their contest on Tuesday:

Top five moments from the Phoenix Suns vs Denver Nuggets

#5 Kevin Durant blocks Aaron Gordon

During the Phoenix Suns' impressive 26-3 run, Kevin Durant showcased his defensive prowess with a standout block on Aaron Gordon.

As Gordon attempted to change direction with a forceful dribble in transition, Durant adjusted his positioning. Despite the challenge, Durant's extensive reach enabled him to cleanly block Gordon's attempt without committing a foul.

#4 Bol Bol produces a spin-move and emphatic dunk

In a scramble to salvage a broken offensive play, Bradley Beal, in a desperate bid to maintain possession, passed the ball to Bol Bol in the right corner.

Guarded closely by Michael Porter Jr., Bol executed a sharp spin away from the baseline, leaving Porter Jr. trailing. With a forceful dribble, Bol set his feet and rose above three Denver Nuggets defenders, leveraging his wingspan of over seven feet to slam dunk the ball, igniting a run for his team.

#3 Grayson Allen hits his sixth 3-pointer of the first half

Grayson Allen's acquisition by the Phoenix Suns this off-season has been nothing short of a masterstroke, as evidenced by his sensational shooting performance in the first half.

Demonstrating impeccable accuracy, Allen racked up 22 points, highlighted by the Suns' exceptional ball movement. A pivotal moment was Kevin Durant's astute pass to Jusuf Nurkic following a double team.

The maneuver created a 4-on-3 situation, allowing Nurkic to find the open Allen for an uncontested 3-pointer. The basket marked Allen's sixth 3-pointer of the half.

#2 Nikola Jokic wrong-legs fadeaway 3-pointer

Nikola Jokic, known for his signature "Sombor Shuffle," once again dazzled with a highlight-reel moment.

As the first quarter clock wound down, Jokic executed a step-back to sink a 3-pointer despite Eric Gordon's defensive efforts, beating the buzzer to put the Nuggets up by four.

#1 Kevin Durant seals the deal in overtime

Kevin Durant extended the Suns' lead to 10 points with a tough 3-pointer over Aaron Gordon.

Within 20 seconds, Durant, coming off a pindown, nailed a contested 3-pointer despite Aaron Gordon's pursuit, solidifying the Suns' 117-107 victory on the road.