5 active NBA players with most rebounds in a game ft. Jusuf Nurkic’s 31 boards vs Thunder

Jusuf Nurkic rebounded his way to the record books, grabbing 31 of them to move level with veteran Kevin Love for the most boards by an active player in NBA history. The big had a solid evening against the OKC Thunder at the Footprint Center on Sunday.

Despite his efforts and Bradley Beal's 31-point show on his return, the Phoenix Suns went down 118-110 to Oklahoma who consolidated their first position in the West. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander propped up 35 points, eight rebounds and nine assists in the Thunder's win.

On that note, here are five active players with the most rebounds in a game after Jusuf Nurkic added his name to the list.

Five active NBA players with most rebounds in a game ft. Jusuf Nurkic

#5 Rudy Gobert: 28 rebounds vs Golden State Warriors (2021)

While plying his trade for the Utah Jazz, Rudy Gobert had a sensational night against the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center, recording 28 rebounds to go with 24 points.

Despite his efforts, the fended off the Jazz threat, riding on Stephen Curry's 32 points and Draymond Green's 26th career triple-double of 11 points, 12 rebounds, and 12 assists. As for Gobert, his efforts set a Utah franchise record.

#4 Ivica Zubac: 29 rebounds vs Indiana Pacers (2022)

LA Clippers big man Ivica Zubac had a field day during his team's 114-110 win over the Indiana Pacers in 2022.

In 36 minutes on the hardwood, Zubac posted 31 points and grabbed 29 rebounds, including 12 offensive boards. The 29 rebounds were a career-high for the center.

In the process, he became the first player to record 30 points and 25 rebounds in a game while shooting at least 80% since Shaquille O'Neal in 2004. Tied with him for 29 rebounds is Chicago Bulls center Nikola Vucevic.

#3 Andre Drummond: 29 rebounds vs Indiana Pacers (2015)

Andre Drummond had a dominant outing against the Indiana Pacers in 2015. While the Detroit Pistons went down 82-94, Drummond was a force, as he bagged 29 boards and notched up 25 points. He became the third player to be tied for 29 points, alongside Zubac and Vucevic.

#2 Kevin Love: 31 rebounds vs New York Knicks (2010)

Kevin Love had a game when he grabbed 31 rebounds against the New York Knicks in 2010.

Moreover, he had 31 points to go with the mammoth effort at the other end as the Minnesota Timberwolves star helped his team notch up a 112-103 win over the Knicks.

Love, now playing for the Miami Heat, was the undisputed leader in most rebounds per game until his feat was matched by Suns big Jusuf Nurkic.

#1 Jusuf Nurkic: 31 rebounds vs Phoenix Suns (2024)

Phoenix Suns big Jusuf Nurkic was a force at one end of the floor as he equaled Love's mark for rebounds in a game.

The Bosnian star had 31 boards to go with his 14 points at the Footprint Center, but it wasn't enough as the Suns went down to the Thunder. Nurkic saw 32 minutes of action, tallying a board almost every minute.