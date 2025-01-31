Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Charts for Jan. 31 | 2024-25 NBA season

The Golden State Warriors host the Phoenix Suns on Friday in their third of four showdowns this season. The Western Conference foes split their first two matchups. The Suns won 113-105 at home on Nov. 30, while the Warriors prevailed 109-105 at home on Dec. 28.

Phoenix (24-22) enters Friday seeking to bounce back from Wednesday's 121-113 home loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. The defeat snapped the Kevin Durant-led squad's three-game winning streak.

Friday's contest marks the start of a critical four-game road trip for the Suns, who sit ninth in the West.

Conversely, Golden State (24-23) has won two consecutive games, most recently upsetting the OKC Thunder 116-109 during Wednesday's home clash. They were spearheaded by veteran forward Andrew Wiggins' team-best 27-point performance.

The Warriors will attempt to improve to 4-1 in their six-game homestand and overtake the Suns in the congested West standings. The Steph Curry-led team sits 11th, just outside the play-in picture.

The contest is projected to be a tight one, with Phoenix being a one-point betting favorite.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors

injury reports

Phoenix Suns injury report

The Suns are forecasted to be at full force on Friday, as no players are listed on their injury report.

Golden State Warriors injury report

As for the Warriors, they will be without two of their top players.

Star forward Draymond Green will miss his seventh straight game due to a left calf strain. However, the four-time NBA champion is reportedly nearing a return and is considered day-to-day.

Meanwhile, fourth-year forward Jonathan Kuminga will be sidelined for his 14th consecutive outing due to a right ankle sprain. Kuminga isn't close to returning, with his next re-evaluation expected to take place around mid-February.

Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineups and depth charts

Phoenix Suns predicted starting lineup and depth chart

PG: Tyus Jones SG: Devin Booker SF: Ryan Dunn PF: Kevin Durant C: Nick Richards

Position1st Unit2nd Unit3rd Unit4th Unit
Point GuardTyus JonesMonte MorrisTyTy Washington Jr.Collin Gillespie
Shooting GuardDevin BookerGrayson AllenDamion Lee
Small ForwardRyan DunnBradley Beal
Power ForwardKevin DurantRoyce O'NealeBol Bol
CenterNick RichardsMason PlumleeOso IghodaroJusuf Nurkic

Golden State Warriors predicted starting lineup and depth chart

PG: Steph Curry SG: Buddy Hield SF: Gary Payton II PF: Andrew Wiggins C: Kevon Looney

Position1st Unit2nd Unit3rd Unit4th Unit
Point GuardSteph CurryDennis SchroderPat Spencer
Shooting GuardBuddy HieldBrandin PodziemskiLindy Waters III
Small ForwardAndrew WigginsGary Payton IIMoses Moody
Power ForwardDraymond Green (O)Jonathan Kuminga (O)Gui SantosKyle Anderson
CenterKevon LooneyQuinten PostTrayce Jackson-Davis

How to watch Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors?

Friday's tilt between Phoenix and Golden State is scheduled for 10 p.m. ET at Chase Center in San Francisco, California. The contest will be broadcast nationally on ESPN and locally on NBCS-BA and AZFamily. It can also be streamed on NBA League Pass and Fubo.

