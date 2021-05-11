Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors Prediction & Match Preview - May 11th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Pacific Division rivals the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors will clash for the final time this season at Chase Center on Tuesday night. The Suns blew out the Warriors in both previous matchups between the two sides earlier this year.

Match Details

Fixture: Phoenix Suns vs Golden State Warriors | NBA Season 2020-21

Date & Time: Tuesday, May 11th, 10 PM ET (Wednesday, 7:30 AM IST)

Venue: Chase Center, San Francisco, CA

Phoenix Suns Preview

After dropping two of their last three matchups – including the one against the LA Lakers on Sunday – the Phoenix Suns have lost considerable ground in their quest for the top seed in the West. The Suns play three of their last four games on the road and another loss would all but condemn them to the second seed.

The Phoenix Suns will rely heavily on Chris Paul's playmaking during this final stretch of the regular season. Paul hasn't been lighting it up from the field too often lately, but he's recorded 10 or more dimes in four of the last five games. CP3 has averaged 17.6 points and 9.5 assists in the last 10 matchups.

Mikal Bridges has been the most consistent player for the Phoenix Suns in the last five games, averaging 17.6 points on 59.3% shooting during this period. Bridges recorded 20 points and six assists for the Suns during their first matchup of the season against the Golden State Warriors.

Key Player - Devin Booker

Devin Booker

Devin Booker will be the go-to scorer for the Phoenix Suns against the Golden State Warriors despite his recent struggles. Booker struggled from the field in his last two outings, but he averaged 30.6 points on 53.5% shooting in the seven games prior to that. Under the guidance of Chris Paul, Booker has also taken a huge leap defensively this season and can hold his own against shifty guards.

Phoenix Suns Predicted Lineup

G Chris Paul, G Devin Booker, F Mikal Bridges, F Jae Crowder, C Deandre Ayton

Golden State Warriors Preview

The Golden State Warriors have made the most of their home advantage to record three wins in a row. In fact, Steve Kerr's men have won five of their last six matchups. The Warriors are placed eighth in the West with a 36-33 record. They have a half-game advantage over the Memphis Grizzlies, whom they face in their final matchup of the season.

Wildddd one out west tonight ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/taIvW8adj6 — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 11, 2021

Kelly Oubre Jr. continues to remain sidelined with a wrist issue and will miss out against the Phoenix Suns as well. Kent Bazemore will start for the Golden State Warriors in Oubre's absence. Bazemore managed to shine against the Utah Jazz last night, scoring 19 points on 50% shooting,

Draymond Green continues to be the main facilitator on both ends of the court for the Golden State Warriors. Green has been on a phenomenal run in May, averaging 9.7 points, 10.7 assists and 9.3 rebounds through six games this month.

Key Player - Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry continues to be the true difference-maker for the Golden State Warriors, averaging 31.9 points, 5.7 assists and 5.5 rebounds per game this season. Curry has scored 30 or more points in 20 of his last 22 outings, averaging 37.2 points during this stretch. The two-time MVP scored 27 points on 50% shooting in his only previous outing against the Phoenix Suns this season.

Golden State Warriors Predicted Lineup

G Stephen Curry, G Kent Bazemore, F Andrew Wiggins, F Draymond Green, C Kevon Looney

Suns vs Warriors Match Prediction

Road fatigue is finally coming into play for the Phoenix Suns, who've played nine of their last 12 games on the road. But they'll still enter the matchup against the Golden State Warriors with confidence. The Suns have the needed tools to keep Curry quiet, and once that happens, the Warriors generally tend to fall apart. Monty Williams' unit will be well-rested too, as compared to the Warriors, who'll be playing on a second straight night. Expect the Suns to escape with a win in a close affair.

Where to watch Suns vs Warriors?

Local coverage of the game will be available on Bally Sports Arizona and NBC Sports Bay Area. You can also live stream the same on the NBA League Pass.

